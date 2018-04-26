The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Canker Blossom

Baltimore pop-punk trio throws down at Will's with local support from Caffiends, Corgi Feldman and the Last Locals. Get ready to sing along. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Will's Pub, $7

The Ludes and Shewbird

Two local noise merchants, last seen opening for Lydia Lunch back in November, wreak havoc in Thornton Park. Show is free. 6 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at the Veranda at Thornton Park, free

Lebowski Fest

The opening night of a raucous celebration of the 20th anniversary of cult film The Big Lebowski promises a live set of covers from the movie and sundry shenanigans. 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Will's Pub, $10

Collective Underground

New underground house night brings in DJs from Orlando, Miami and Tampa for a free weekly party. 10 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Vinyl Arts Bar, free

Lil Durk

Only the Family leader and MC Lil Durk recently left Def Jam, and the proof of him thriving as an independent artist came quickly with the stellar Just 'Cause Y'all Waited EP. 10 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at Gilt, $15-$25

Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen

Stalwart local reggae head Hor!zen brings tunes from across the spectrum of Jamaica's musical heritage, and keeps it live with toasting and mixing. 10:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, at Tanqueray's, free

Band on a Bus: Gary Lazer Eyes

Take a party bus to the gig, where headliner Gary Lazer Eyes will serenade you with a stripped-down set en route. Get to the club and see a full set, then celebrate the second anniversary of Turnt Tuesday. 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, at Blackstar, free