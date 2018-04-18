The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

GoldLink
Singular and hitmaking ("Crew") Washington, D.C., MC throws down at the Beacham. See what everyone from Rick Rubin to XXL to Pitchfork is talking about. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Beacham, $20-$75
Smokepurpp
South Florida MC hits the road as the headliner of the newest installment of the Monster Energy Drink Outbreak Tour (and we fully support that sponsor); a collab mixtape with Murda Beatz is due out any minute. 8 p.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Social, $25-$50
Roland Loud Tape Release Party
Local beatmaking collective celebrate the release of a new collaborative cassette with sets from Nubes, Mondrian Loop and Gwadcip$, among others.9 p.m. Friday, April 20, at A Gallery Space Called Home, free
Femme Hop
A very welcome return for this femme-centric rap/DJ night featuring sets from DeviantArt Heaux, Cabias and Fiona. 10 p.m. Saturday, April 21, Odd Jobs, $5
African American Masterpieces: Symphonic Spirituals
The Bach Festival Orchestra teams with Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale for a heavy program of William Grant Still, William Dawson and R. Nathaniel Dett. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Knowles Memorial Chapel, $25-$65
Two Coin
Crucial new Miami noise unit plays a free show at Lou's; their creative development has been eccentric and accelerated. 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 23, at Uncle Lou's, donations encouraged
Chloë
Celtic Woman founding member and now solo artist heads out on the road, promising to play CW favorites alongside new solo works. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at the Venue, $25
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.