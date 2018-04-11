April 11, 2018 Music » Picks

click to enlarge The Revivalists

The Revivalists

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Craig Owens

Chiodos and BadxChannels man Craig Owens comes to spin and throw down some throwback jams (can the early '00s even be counted as throwback?) for the Not a Phase club night.

9:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Soundbar, $12

The Revivalists

New Orleans-based seven-piece band combines jam band tropes with some of the flair of their city and plenty of pop savvy for a sound that's taken them into the mainstream.

8 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at House of Blues, $29.50

Bubble Boys

Fast-rising Orlando garage punk outfit celebrate the release of their nasty Sticky Sitch tape on Godless America in the company of Tallahassee's Big Puppy.

8 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Stardust Video & Coffee, $7

Florida Antifest III

Perhaps the most ambitious house-show-meets-experimental-showcase in Florida, Lakeland's Antifest returns with a very Florida freak-heavy lineup, though snagging New York's Swollen Organs for an appearance is a very impressive "get."

4 p.m. Saturday, April 14, contact organizers for location, donations encouraged

Machine Girl

The sound of Machine Girl is akin to the future barreling down on you like a murderous self-driving car – pure adrenaline, forward motion and overdrive. Give in.

9 p.m. Sunday, April 15, at Odd Jobs, $9.58

The Brass

Lace up thy boots! You'll need all the support you can get when these NYC leaders-of-new-Oi-school blow through town. Working class anthems for days.

8:30 p.m. Monday, April 16, at Uncle Lou's, $6

Jukebox the Ghost

Young power-pop (emphasis squarely on pop) outfit from D.C. are touring behind new album Off to the Races and these gents have ear-worms to spare.

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, at the Social, $18
