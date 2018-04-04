April 04, 2018 Music » Picks

click to enlarge Thelma and Sleaze

Thelma and Sleaze

The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

Thelma and the Sleaze, Craig Brown Band

A show heavy on filthy boogie and hard-luck tales starring two of Nashville's loudest on a little spring break jaunt south. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Will's Pub, $8-$10

Kaleigh Baker

 The Thursday residency from this local soul-rock belter continues to gain steam like a particularly tuneful locomotive. 10 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Lil Indies, free

Ordinary Boys

This Miami group covers the best of the Smiths and Moz solo oeuvre, so you can dance and be dramatic without being worried about indirectly supporting Morrissey's increasingly dumb public pronouncements. 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Iron Cow, $10

Vanessa Barros Andrade

DJ and conceptual art renegade promises a deconstructed marathon DJ session at this new Milk District spot. 10 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Eyes Set to Kill

Long-running post-hardcore quartet and Century Media signees Eyes Set to Kill are touring behind a new self-titled album. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Soundbar, $13

Doc Rotten

New Jersey punx sweep through Will's, in the similarly grimy company of Adult Life, the Last Locals and Dancing Bones. 8 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Will's Pub, $6

Curtis Harding

Here is the young soul rebel! Former CeeLo Green sideman steps out on his own with a heavy brew of soul, funk and gospel. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the Social $15

