The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

Thelma and the Sleaze, Craig Brown Band
A show heavy on filthy boogie and hard-luck tales starring two of Nashville's loudest on a little spring break jaunt south. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Will's Pub, $8-$10
Kaleigh Baker
Ordinary Boys
This Miami group covers the best of the Smiths and Moz solo oeuvre, so you can dance and be dramatic without being worried about indirectly supporting Morrissey's increasingly dumb public pronouncements. 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Iron Cow, $10
Vanessa Barros Andrade
DJ and conceptual art renegade promises a deconstructed marathon DJ session at this new Milk District spot. 10 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the Nook on Robinson, free
Eyes Set to Kill
Long-running post-hardcore quartet and Century Media signees Eyes Set to Kill are touring behind a new self-titled album. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at Soundbar, $13
Doc Rotten
New Jersey punx sweep through Will's, in the similarly grimy company of Adult Life, the Last Locals and Dancing Bones. 8 p.m. Monday, April 9, at Will's Pub, $6
Curtis Harding
Here is the young soul rebel! Former CeeLo Green sideman steps out on his own with a heavy brew of soul, funk and gospel. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the Social $15
