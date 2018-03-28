The best concerts coming to Orlando this week 

SickOnes

Transatlantic partnership touring bill of UK hardcore band Sickones and Midwest HC stalwarts Divebomb will go down like a storm at Lou's.

7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Uncle Lou's, $5

Betty Who

The unconventional Australian pop musician recently broke free from longtime label RCA and now controls her own creative destiny. Similar to Robyn, Who's songs are big and openhearted and, crucially, danceable.

7 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at the Social, $20

Afrobeats

A night of local afrobeat enthusiasts throwing down, including a live set by Bengali 600 and DJ sets courtesy of FoxForce005 and Mr. Mogembo.

9 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Iron Cow, $10

Morgan Page

House DJ, producer and former radio host Page has recorded for John Digweed and Nettwerk, and remixed everyone from Nadia Ali to the B-52s to Korn.

10 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Gilt, $15-$30

Eugene Snowden

Heavy and free local show starting early and featuring Eugene Snowdon, Spencer Chankedis, Mandolin Tom and Stinky Gurlz; perfect excuse to avoid your family.

6 p.m. Sunday, April 1, at Uncle Lou's, free

Focus Series: American Roots

The Phil continues their adventurous brief of exploring new forms of popular song with this night heavy on roots music, featuring a guest turn from crossover violinist Jeremy Kittel.

7 p.m. Monday, April 2, at the Plaza Live, $18-$54

Yazan

Young New York singer-songwriter is exploring the same frazzled musical canyons and valleys that Neil Young once trailblazed forever ago. Holds up.

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Will's Pub, $5