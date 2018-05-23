The best concerts coming to Orlando this summer 

The summer concert season is coming on like a heatwave this year. It's a busy, diverse calendar featuring a perfect storm of new venues, new promoters and new local bands, all aligning around more touring acts making the City Beautiful a stop on their itineraries. Here are some shows worth your sweaty dollar bills, but don't tarry – Glass Animals, Echo and the Bunnymen, and Dua Lipa sold out in short order. And many of these will surely follow suit.

Ivy Queen

with Tito El Bambino, Catalyna

7:30 p.m. Friday, June 1

House of Blues

$39.50-$105

Orlando music fans, prepare to bow before the queen. Ageless reggaeton legend Ivy Queen has been making music for more than 30 years and shows no signs of slowing down as a musician, producer or actress. Cardi B has been expressing her love of Ivy Queen as of late; won't you join in?

Obituary

with Pallbearer, Skeletonwitch, Dust Bolt, Generichrist

6 p.m. Saturday, June 2

Haven Lounge

$25

Blood-drinking Tampa death metal OGs swing through the City Beautiful as they wind down a U.S. tour accompanied by some metal young guns. Few bands capture the humid aggression that simmers in Florida as deftly as they have ... for three decades.

Shreya Ghoshal

7 p.m. Saturday, June 30

CFE Arena

$39-$99

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal is a superstar on a level that's hard to even properly conceptualize — she has over 28 million likes on Facebook alone — and has been a hit-maker since she made her Bollywood singing debut in 2002. Witness the sensation, and get ready for vocal fireworks.

Sam Smith

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 11

Amway Center

$36.50-$121.50

Hit-making British singer-songwriter Sam Smith — who hit it big after a featured spot on Disclosure's "Latch" — is now a pop star in his own right. He'll be bringing the hits from last year's full-throated The Thrill of It All to the Amway Center on a grand scale.

Deafheaven

with Drab Majesty, Uniform

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 17

The Social

$22-$25

It's notable enough that avant-garde black metal outfit Deafhaven will be rampaging through the intimate confines of the Social, but it's downright mind-blowing that they'll be accompanied by lush, dark-pop alien twins Drab Majesty and industrial apocalypse prophets Uniform.

Rich Homie Quan

7 p.m. Monday, July 23

Soundbar

$20

Celebrated Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan is finally free of the record label red tape that kept his music in limbo for years, but now Rich as in Spirit is out on Motown (!) and the young, heavily hyped MC is hitting the road to show what he can really do.

Sales

with No Vacation

7 p.m. Thursday, July 26

The Social

$15-$17

The hotly tipped Orlando indie-rock duo plays a rare hometown show as the kickoff for a big North American tour. Last time around, they sold out Will's Pub, so buy your tickets early and hear what all the rapturous noise is about. Expect plenty of songs from their new album.

Janelle Monáe

with St. Beauty

6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28

House of Blues

$39.50-$55

Interstellar R&B innovator Monáe will be playing one of the final dates on her North American tour promoting new album, Dirty Computer. It's a return to music for Monáe after putting her music on hold to try out acting — in the films Moonlight and Hidden Figures — and her music and performances are more adventurous and bleeding-edge than ever.

Shakira

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14

Amway Center

$42-$157

Though it's a rescheduled date from January, let's be honest, summer is the best time to take in Shakira live. The 12-time Grammy-winning Latin pop sensation promises all the hits as well as tracks from her new album, El Dorado.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29

Camping World Stadium

$49.50-$1,991.50

One of only two Florida stops on the hip-hop power couple's "On the Run II" stadium tour. For everyone grousing about how Orlando never gets the big shows, time to start saving your bitcoins and get ready to drink in the spectacle and majesty.