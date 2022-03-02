Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 02, 2022 News + Views » Orlando Area News

The Beacham's charitable arm donates $15,000 to Harbor House for kitchen renovations 

Harbor House of Central Florida received a $15,000 donation this week from The Beacham to help complete a much-needed kitchen renovation.

The donation came through the Orlando venue's charitable arm, Aspire with Us. The foundation was started in 2020 by the Beacham ownership group with a goal of helping women and minorities, with a particular focus on organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.



"By launching Aspire with Us, we have been able to do that in a more meaningful and impactful way. We are inspired by the work being done at Harbor House and are thrilled we are able to make this contribution and help them continue with their mission," said Beacham co-owner George Maltezos.

Harbor House's mission is to provide services that prevent and eliminate domestic abuse in Central Florida.

"For nearly 30 years we have been invested into the success of our city, and that includes all the community organizations doing important work to serve residents in need. We look forward to continuing to support organizations like the Harbor House that truly make a difference," said Beacham co-owner John SanFelippo.






