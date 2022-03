The Apopka International Jazz Festival returns on March 19 

The annual Apopka International Jazz Festival comes back for another year on March 19.The fest promises live performances by Jeffrey Osborne, Hiroshima, Nestor Torres, and Dee Lucas.If all the jazzmen testifying gets you hungry, the fest will have specialty burgers, seafood, southern cuisine, stone oven pizza, and vegan options as well. Artist vendors will sell homemade goods throughout the grounds as well.Tickets for the festival start at $45. For more information visit the Apopka International Jazz Festival's website

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].