Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 04, 2022 Arts + Culture » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

The Apopka International Jazz Festival returns on March 19 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA APOPKA INTERNATIONAL JAZZ FESTIVAL/ FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Apopka International Jazz Festival/ Facebook

The annual Apopka International Jazz Festival comes back for another year on March 19.

The fest promises live performances by Jeffrey Osborne, Hiroshima, Nestor Torres, and Dee Lucas.



If all the jazzmen testifying gets you hungry,  the fest will have specialty burgers, seafood, southern cuisine, stone oven pizza, and vegan options as well. Artist vendors will sell homemade goods throughout the grounds as well.

Tickets for the festival start at $45. For more information visit the Apopka International Jazz Festival's website.


Location Details Apopka Amphitheater
3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway
West
Apopka, FL
(407) 703-1777; (407) (FAX)
General Goods & Services
Map




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Things to do in Orlando, March 2-8: Eric Church, Ongaku 20xx, Super Retro-Con, Ten Tenors, The Toasters Read More

  2. Shamrock the Block street party takes over Thornton Park on St. Patrick's Day Read More

  3. Chris Rock plays Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this summer on 'Ego Death' tour Read More

  4. Questions and doubts overshadow Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat show 'Heroes & Monsters' Read More

  5. Carnival parades through downtown Orlando for a 35th year this Memorial Day weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation