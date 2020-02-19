The 20-year journey of two missionaries, a live anime concert film, a movie shot entirely on VHS, and more film events in Orlando 

The Color Purple Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey star in director Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Sunday, 1 & 5 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathom events.com.

Cult Classics: Menace II Society A teenage gang member in Watts contemplates leaving his life of crime behind. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Free Burma Rangers Documentary film exploring the extraordinary 20-year journey of missionaries Dave and Karen Eubank. Monday-Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.31; fathomevents.com.

Ip Man 4: The Finale Donnie Yen reprises his role as Bruce Lee's legendary Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man in the finale of the revolutionary martial arts movie franchise. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Love Live! Anime concert captured live from Saitama, Japan. Tuesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $21.30; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: Step Brothers Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star as two grown adults who still live with their parents in this comedy. Monday, 7 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Peanut Butter Matinee: Willow A dwarf and a mercenary team up to save a baby from the clutches of an evil queen in this cult '80s fantasy directed by Ron Howard. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Popcorn Flicks in the Park: The Cutting Edge A former hockey player (D.B. Sweeney) becomes partners with an icy figure skater (Moira Kelly) in this classic romance. Thursday, 7 pm; Central Park, Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park; free; enzian.org.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire Acclaimed film about an illicit affair between two French women in 1760. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Ride Your Wave From visionary director Masaaki Yuasa comes a deeply emotional new film that applies his trademark visual ingenuity to a tale of romance, grief and self-discovery. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $14; fathomevents.com.

VHYes A bizarre retro comedy shot entirely on a VHS camcorder, VHYes takes us back to a simpler time, when 12-year-old Ralph mistakenly records home videos and his favorite late night shows over his parents' wedding tape. The result is a nostalgic wave of home shopping clips, censored pornography, and nefarious true-crime tales that threaten to unkindly rewind Ralph's reality. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

