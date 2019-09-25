The 1989 Film Festival, Classics at the Ritz, a Movie Under the Stars, and more cinema events in Orlando this week 

1989 Film Festival: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis stars as a struggling inventor who accidentally reduces his children to microscopic proportions. Monday, 11 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Amazing Grace Free screening of a 1972 Aretha Franklin concert filmed in a church. Sunday, 2 pm; Winter Park Community Center, 721 New England Ave., Winter Park; free.

Brittany Runs a Marathon Comedy about a woman who trades the party life for a running obsession. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Central Florida Film Festival Friday-Sunday; Epic Theatres Mount Dora, 2300 Spring Harbor Blvd., Mount Dora; $10-$85; 352-268-1559; centralflo ridafilmfestival.com.

Cult Classics: The Sixth Sense Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Friends 25th Anniversary Screening of 12 of the best episodes of the iconic '90s sitcom. Saturday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice New documentary about Linda Ronstadt, a pioneering woman in the music industry. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Manhattan Short Film Festival 2019 View and vote on 10 short films that are finalists in the annual competition. Monday, 6:30 pm Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Marching Forward Documentary that covers the Civil Rights Era through the lens of two Orlando high school marching bands. Wednesday, 6 pm; Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail; free; 407-299-5000; valencia.edu.

Movie Classics at the Ritz: To Kill a Mockingbird Thursday, 7:30 pm Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-321-8111.

Movie Monday: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Snape kills Dumbledore. Monday, 7:15 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Movie Under the Stars: Coco Free outdoor screening of the Pixar family film. Friday, 7 pm; Avalon Park Town Center, 13001 Founders Square Drive; free; 407-658-6565; avalonpark.com.

Peanut Butter Matinee: Who Framed Roger Rabbit A private eye and a cartoon rabbit investigate a murder together in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Science on Screen: Grizzly Man Presentation about the dangers of assigning human emotions to animals, followed by a screening of the Werner Herzog documentary about a conservationist who did exactly that and got eaten. Saturday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

The Secret World of Arrietty Studio Ghibli's animated adaptation of The Borrowers. Sunday, 12:55 pm and Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

The Shawshank Redemption Screening of the beloved film about a wrongly convicted banker and his attempts to escape prison. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

– This story is from the Sept. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.