The 1989 Film Festival, Classics at the Ritz, a Movie Under the Stars, and more cinema events in Orlando this week 

1989 Film Festival: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids Rick Moranis stars as a struggling inventor who accidentally reduces his children to microscopic proportions. Monday, 11 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.
Amazing Grace Free screening of a 1972 Aretha Franklin concert filmed in a church. Sunday, 2 pm; Winter Park Community Center, 721 New England Ave., Winter Park; free.
Brittany Runs a Marathon Comedy about a woman who trades the party life for a running obsession. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Central Florida Film Festival Friday-Sunday; Epic Theatres Mount Dora, 2300 Spring Harbor Blvd., Mount Dora; $10-$85; 352-268-1559; centralflo ridafilmfestival.com.
Cult Classics: The Sixth Sense Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Friends 25th Anniversary Screening of 12 of the best episodes of the iconic '90s sitcom. Saturday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice New documentary about Linda Ronstadt, a pioneering woman in the music industry. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Manhattan Short Film Festival 2019 View and vote on 10 short films that are finalists in the annual competition. Monday, 6:30 pm Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Marching Forward Documentary that covers the Civil Rights Era through the lens of two Orlando high school marching bands. Wednesday, 6 pm; Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail; free; 407-299-5000; valencia.edu.
Movie Classics at the Ritz: To Kill a Mockingbird Thursday, 7:30 pm Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $5; 407-321-8111.
Movie Monday: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Snape kills Dumbledore. Monday, 7:15 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.
Movie Under the Stars: Coco Free outdoor screening of the Pixar family film. Friday, 7 pm; Avalon Park Town Center, 13001 Founders Square Drive; free; 407-658-6565; avalonpark.com.
Peanut Butter Matinee: Who Framed Roger Rabbit A private eye and a cartoon rabbit investigate a murder together in the Golden Age of Hollywood. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
Science on Screen: Grizzly Man Presentation about the dangers of assigning human emotions to animals, followed by a screening of the Werner Herzog documentary about a conservationist who did exactly that and got eaten. Saturday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.
The Secret World of Arrietty Studio Ghibli's animated adaptation of The Borrowers. Sunday, 12:55 pm and Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
The Shawshank Redemption Screening of the beloved film about a wrongly convicted banker and his attempts to escape prison. Wednesday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.
– This story is from the Sept. 25, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.