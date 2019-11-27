November 27, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

click to enlarge thankskilling.jpg

Screenshot of 'Thankskilling' via Gravitas Ventures Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

'Thankskilling,' 'When Harry Met Sally,' and more Orlando cinema events to see this week 

By

Holiday Movie Night: The Polar Express Outdoor screening with plenty of snacks, including hot chocolate. Saturday, 7 pm; Wekiva Island, 1014 Miami Springs Road, Longwood; free; 407-339-0879; wekivaisland.com.

Love and Mercy Film about Saint Faustina's vision of Jesus and her painting of him. Monday, 7 pm; multiple locations; $13.38; fathomevents.com.

Movie Monday: Shrek the Halls Screening of the Shrek Christmas movie, followed by a Bruce Willis summer action movie. Monday, 6:30 pm; À La Cart, 609 Irvington Ave.; free; 407-776-4693; alacartorlando.com.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour Joel, Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot riff on clips from cheesy movies. Saturday, 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $33-$63; 407-351-5483; hardrock.com.

Passfire A film about fireworks culture from across the world. Sunday, 4 pm Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $10; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Thankskilling Screening and Game Screening of the low-budget black comedy with an optional drinking game. Wednesday, 7 pm; Vault 5421, 5421 International Drive; free; godmonsters.com.

Waves Traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Opens Wednesday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

When Harry Met Sally A special 30th anniversary screening of the film that posits that men and women cannot simply be friends with each other. Might not hold up as well as you think it does. Sunday, 4 & 7 pm, Tuesday, 4 & 7 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

This story appears in the Nov. 27, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

