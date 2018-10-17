Th concerts coming to Orlando this week 

TTN

Freak-skronk trio suits up for a fringe-tastic Illuminated Paths-curated locals-only show with Lush Agave, J.A.S.O.N. and Sombir. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Falcon, $5

Ha*Ash

Sibling duo Ha*Ash combine Latin pop and country seamlessly, and their songwriting savvy is winning them international acclaim. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at House of Blues, $44.50-$95

Beth McKee's Fall Spectacular

This sequel to McKee's last engagement at Blue Bamboo sees her bringing both the Swamp Sistas and her Funky Time Band for an evening of fine, locally grown roots music. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $15

Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda is on his first U.S. solo tour as the headliner for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at House of Blues, $35-$125

Dance With the Dead

Cinematic synthwave stars Dance With the Dead are hitting the City Beautiful as the only Florida date of their "Loved to Death" tour.7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Soundbar, $17-$20

Eat to the Beat: Kenny G

OH YES. 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Epcot, free with park admission

Carach Angren

Profane Dutch black metal horde play their only Florida show over in Winter Park. Expect the finest in pulpy occult theatrics. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Haven Lounge, $20-$23