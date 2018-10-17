October 17, 2018 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge 16388379_602814863243916_3548045372600461211_n.jpg

Photo via Dance With the Dead/Facebook

Th concerts coming to Orlando this week 

By

TTN

Freak-skronk trio suits up for a fringe-tastic Illuminated Paths-curated locals-only show with Lush Agave, J.A.S.O.N. and Sombir. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Falcon, $5

Ha*Ash

Sibling duo Ha*Ash combine Latin pop and country seamlessly, and their songwriting savvy is winning them international acclaim. 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at House of Blues, $44.50-$95

Beth McKee's Fall Spectacular

This sequel to McKee's last engagement at Blue Bamboo sees her bringing both the Swamp Sistas and her Funky Time Band for an evening of fine, locally grown roots music. 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $15

Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda is on his first U.S. solo tour as the headliner for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at House of Blues, $35-$125

Dance With the Dead

Cinematic synthwave stars Dance With the Dead are hitting the City Beautiful as the only Florida date of their "Loved to Death" tour.7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Soundbar, $17-$20

Eat to the Beat: Kenny G

OH YES. 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Epcot, free with park admission

Carach Angren

Profane Dutch black metal horde play their only Florida show over in Winter Park. Expect the finest in pulpy occult theatrics. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Haven Lounge, $20-$23

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orlando rapper E-Turn's time is now Read More

  2. Over 100 can’t-miss concerts coming to Orlando this fall Read More

  3. Mothers' propulsive new art-rock finds beauty in defiance Read More

  4. Fast-rising Florida punks Gouge Away talk touring, new album Read More

  5. The best concerts coming to Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation