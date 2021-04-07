HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

April 07, 2021 News & Features » News

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Some compare Gaetz to fictional congressman and tool Jonah Ryan on HBO's 'Veep'

Photos via Matt Gaetz/Twitter and HBO

Some compare Gaetz to fictional congressman and tool Jonah Ryan on HBO's 'Veep'

Test yourself: Is this something we called Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, or something Jonah Ryan was called on Veep

By

If you enjoy politics and TV, you were probably a fan of Veep, Armando Ianucci's seven seasons of West Wing-proximate bickering that ended in 2019, after somehow being outdone by reality from about 2016 on. Much as Veep's writers saved all their most exquisite insults for Jonah Ryan — the feckless Hill aide who rode a Trumpish wave to the House of Representatives — there's just something about Rep. Matt Gaetz that brings out our inner Mean Girls. Below is a list of insults — some that were applied by us to Gaetz, some by Veep to the Jonad. Can you pick which are which? Find the answers at the end of this quiz.

1. An animatronic Texas preacher at the world's saddest Chuck E. Cheese

2. A large-headed physical manifestation of a 4chan thread

3. The world's biggest single-cell organism

4. A sentient enema

5. Frankenstein's monster, if his monster was made entirely of dead dicks

6. A very normal human being and not at all a bag of raccoons working in unison to resemble a real congressman

7. A guy with the police sketch face of a rapist

8. One of the finest and most talented people in Congress

9. A congressman propping up what remains of his human form on the House floor

10. Herman Munster's brother who liked to molest that pudgy werewolf kid

11. A plus-size homunculus

12. Florida's 1st District congressman and the state's largest boy

13. A milkshake attractor

14. One Erection

15. A racist ascot that's somehow animorphed into the shape of a congressman

16. Andre the giant jagoff

17. Three kids stacked on top of each other in a suit

18. Jolly Green jizzface

19. Looks like a possum ate a pile of crap

20. 12 Years a Slave to jerking off

21. The 60-foot virgin

22. A sitting Florida Republican congressman who apparently was elected to defend whatever Trump tweets that particular day

=====================================

1. Orlando Weekly, 2. Orlando Weekly, 3. Veep, 4. Veep, 5. Veep, 6. Orlando Weekly, 7. Veep, 8. EXTRA CREDIT! Trump called Gaetz this, 9. Orlando Weekly, 10. Veep, 11. Veep, 12. Orlando Weekly, 13. Orlando Weekly, 14. Veep, 15. Orlando Weekly, 16. Veep, 17. Orlando Weekly, 18. Veep, 19. EXTRA CREDIT! Alex Jones said this about Gaetz, 20. Veep, 21. Veep, 22. Orlando Weekly.

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More News »

Trending

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week
Things to do in Orlando, April 7-14: Jimmie Vaughan, Lee Burridge, ‘The New Urban Contemporary’ and a vegan fish fry
Matcha Cafe Maiko in Mills 50 is a haven for green tea mavens
Things to do outdoors in Orlando, March 31-April 6: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ Everclear and Spring Fiesta in the Park
Orlando concert picks, April 2 and 3: Beartoe, Beebs, Pans and ICH
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Snooping is justified if you learn something you have a right to know, but if you don't, it isn't Read More

  2. Last week in Georgia bunch of white folks solved a fake problem, and people of color will pay the price Read More

  3. A recent cyberbreach proves that Florida’s drinking water is surprisingly easy to poison Read More

  4. The Foilies 2021: Recognizing the year’s worst in government transparency Read More

  5. My friend beats off while I tell him how I banged his wife, and that makes me uncomfortable Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 31, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation