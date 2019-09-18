Tequila tastings at East End Market, Grilled Cheezus rises, Pizza Bruno gets sliced and more Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Grilled Cheezus, a grilled cheese concept (duh) by former Saddle Up bartender Sam Phillips and her fiancé, Damon Jerden (also a managing partner at Downtown Pourhouse), will open this fall at 400 Pittman St. near the Marriott Downtown Orlando ... The Orlando outpost of Melbourne Seafood Station should start serving their signature seafood boils by the end of the month on Town Center Boulevard in Hunter's Creek ... Look for an "art-inspired" restaurant called Galería to open in the space recently vacated by Manny's Chophouse in Baldwin Park ... The Milkhouse Eatery & Cocktails will offer sandwiches, pizzas, salads and craft cocktails when it opens at 201 N. Bumby Ave. next to MX Taco this Halloween ... Work progresses on Domu Dr. Phillips and they still appear to be on track for an October opening ... Tori Tori, the Japanese pub and kushiyaki concept, has soft-opened on Mills Avenue ... Rumor has it that the Gordon Ramsay Group is scouting sites in the tourist sector for a new restaurant. Idiot sandwiches, anyone?

CLOSINGS

Veg-friendly taqueria Plant Mission Kitchen has closed. They'll focus solely on their food truck operations.

NEWS

Slice by Pizza Bruno won't be opening two doors down from Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors after all. Seems Pizza Bruno owner Bruno Zacchini and property owner Minesh Patel couldn't make it work ... Orlando Magical Dining has been extended through Oct. 7 ... Laotian street food joint Sticky Rice has released new menu items including a chicken stew, jeow bong bao buns and yellow curry chicken.

EVENTS

East End Market stages a tequila tasting Friday, Sept. 20, at 6 p.m. Local mixologist Dustin Crawford talks tequila while offering up six different samples to taste. Cost is $37.28 ... Also on Sept. 20, Taglish, the soon-to-open Filipino eatery inside Lotte Market, and Le Ky Patisserie (read all about them in this week's review) will collaborate on a pop-up dinner from 6-9 p.m. at the Hourglass Social House ... Sushi Pop will stage its fall omakase Sept. 27 and 28 in Winter Park. Seating times are available at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Cost is $135 with the option to add a drink pairing.

– This story is from the Sept. 18, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.