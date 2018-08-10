Tap in to Orlando’s breweries and taprooms and drink your way 

In the spring a young man's fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love – but in the fall, our thoughts turn heavily toward beer. It's the best time of year to enjoy Orlando's beer gardens and taprooms – not only does the weather ease off a bit, Orlando Weekly's world-renowned Orlando Beer Festival takes over the Milk District's Festival Park. Check it out this year on Saturday, Nov. 10, and in the meantime, spend some time with suds here:

Broken Cauldron

1012 W. Church St., 407-986-1012, brokencauldrontaproom.com

A visit to Broken Cauldron in Parramore is the closest you'll find to a BOGO offer in the world of brewpubs. That's because it's the home to two unique breweries – Broken Strings and Black Cauldron – that happen to share the same space. A big fan of Orlando City Soccer Club, Broken Strings co-owner Adam Peyrouse says the decision to open in Parramore was made less on cheap rent and more on the location's proximity to the Orlando City Soccer stadium. Even in the off-season, you can still catch comedy shows, special beer release parties and the occasional cookout.

Deadly Sins Brewing

750 Jackson Ave., Winter Park, 407-900-8726, deadlysinsbrewing.com

There are plenty of people betting that the so-called SoFa District ("South of Fairbanks") is primed to explode over the next few years, and recent growth supports the theory. Hip eateries like Hunger Street Tacos, the ever-popular 4 Rivers Smokehouse and Lombardi's Seafood are joined by Deadly Sins Brewing, just south of the massive 4 Rivers parking lot on Jackson Avenue. Nestled into a former industrial space, the taproom retains a bit of that workmanlike atmosphere, with large roll-up doors open to the air during business hours. The bar is long enough to seat several patrons comfortably, which comes in handy on their popular trivia and spoken word nights. Careful, though: They brew them heavy here. Many beers on tap clock in above 8 percent ABV; keep your ride-hailing app front and center.

Ocean Sun Brewing

3030 Curry Ford Road, 407-745-5551, oceansunbrewing.com

Ocean Sun Brewing is a for-real, working brewery that happens to feel a lot like a locals-only pub. Owned by Bob DeWeese and brothers Mark and Steve Wilkerson, with DeWeese and Noah Cowles acting as on-site brewmasters, Ocean Sun offers 10 taps, all of which are brewed in the back of the facility. With a mission statement that says they "brew for pint holders, not stakeholders," the vibe at Ocean Sun is friendly and accessible, balancing serious beer-making chops (try their Bumby Blonde and their Mur De Huy Belgian dark ale) with a casual, come-as-you-are atmosphere.

GB's Bottle Shop & Tasting Bar

531 Virginia Drive, 407-634-0110, gbbottleshop.com

GB's is not a brewery, but it more than makes up for any perceived lack by offering an incredibly comprehensive list of choices: 20 rotating taps in the taproom, plus a retail area with a refrigerated case and shelves filled with scores of bottles and cans. In this clean, well-lighted, totally comfortable space, each tap has a name and five numbers scrawled on the white subway tile in which it's embedded: the name of the beer, and the price for 5-ounce, 9-ounce or 1-pint pours, plus 16- or 32-ounce growlers. Staffers are eager to give tastes before they pour, and the range of sizes means customers can either settle in for a pint or two of a known quantity, or build their own flight from various 5-ouncers.