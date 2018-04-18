April 18, 2018 Special Issues » Annual Manual

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Oxford Exchange

Oxford Exchange

Tampa is the perfect city for repeated road trips 

By
click to enlarge Oxford Exchange
  • Oxford Exchange

Our neighbor to the South is in many ways as much a study in contrasts as Orlando is. Both a college town (home of the University of South Florida and University of Tampa) and a tourist destination (visitors flock to Busch Gardens and the French Quarter-esque Ybor City) Tampa holds just as much local charm and hidden treasures as we do. The quirky Seminole Heights neighborhood is a hub for local creativity and diversity up there with our own Mills 50 and Audubon Park areas, not to mention myriad furiously talented local bands and performers. At a drive of a little over an hour – Disney traffic permitting – it's a perfect city for repeated trips.The Castle

2004 N. 16th St., Tampa, 813-247-7547, castleybor.com

For a truly unique weekend outing in the bustling epicenter of Ybor City nightlife, you can't go wrong with this imposing gothic (in every sense of the word) edifice. Hosting goth, industrial and old wave nights, the Castle has been ground zero for darker music going back decades. See the place that no doubt inspired SNL's Goth Night skit; spankings are (we kid you not) on offer too.

Cunst Haus

4634 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, 813-340-9056, tempus-projects.com/cunsthaus.html

Forward-thinking nonprofit women-run art collective and gallery space that regularly holds challenging and completely engaging art exhibitions, installations and multimedia shows. One of the original members of the collective was Florida Prize winner and OMA exhibitor Noelle Mason.

CW's Gin Joint

633 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-816-1446, cwginjoint.com

Hotly tipped new downtown craft cocktail bar with an ornately grandiose interior matched by their mammoth "gin matrix" cocktail menu, which they ably execute. The hype is real.

Oxford Exchange

420 W. Kennedy Blvd., Tampa, 813-253-0222, oxfordexchange.com

Impressively metropolitan in appearance and vibe – an 1891 building updated for the 21st century – the Exchange is a combination coffee shop and bookstore that goes far beyond usual café offerings with their breakfast, lunch, brunch and afternoon tea menus.

Steelworker Records

708 W. Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Blvd., Tampa, 813-666-4933, steelworkerrecords.com

For a relatively new store, Steelworker has quickly become one of the best record shops in Florida for fans of metal, noise, hardcore, experimental music and everything in between. Low on battered old Billy Joel LPs and high on world music rarities, Steelworker is a hidden gem. Pro tip: Wander over to Grindhouse Video next door to have your mind blown by a mountain of obscure horror and B-movie weirdness.

La Teresita

3248 W. Columbus Drive, Tampa, 813-879-9704, lateresitarestaurant.com

A local institution since the early 1990s, this family restaurant is a must-visit for hungry diners interested in cheap, amazing Cuban food. Crucially, open late most nights.

Xtreme Tacos

310 E. Waters Ave., Tampa, 813-570-6407, xtremetacos.com

"Mexican-American fusion with West Coast flair" is the mission statement of this new taqueria that's angling to bump the mighty Taco Bus off its throne. The menu overflows with creative twists on tacos, tostadas, tortas, quesadillas and more.

Jump to comments

More in Annual Manual

Tags:

  |  

More Annual Manual »

Latest in Annual Manual

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation