Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls supports Ron DeSantis' anti-transgender grandstanding 

click to enlarge Twitter/Taylor Walls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't make many new friends — outside of the hooting rube-o-sphere he calls his base — when he decided to declare a new winner in a women's college swimming race because the actual champion was transgender. But he can count on support from one corner of the Trop at least.Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls put his team in a pickle when he came out in support of DeSantis' half-brained and hateful actions. Walls retweeted DeSantis' proclamation, creating a conversation between two Florida men who couldn't name a third women's swimmer if you gave them half an hour.The opinion got Walls roundly mocked, with Twitter users asking if Gov. DeSantis could declare the utility infielder a higher batting average. Still, he stuck by what he said when approached by the"In my opinion, I don’t think I did anything wrong,” he said. “I think I just gave my opinion. Some people may have taken that out of context. And I’m very sorry to them. I respect them. I don’t mean any disrespect to anybody at all.”