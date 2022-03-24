Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 24, 2022 News » Orlando Area News

Email
Print
Share

Tampa Bay Rays' Taylor Walls supports Ron DeSantis' anti-transgender grandstanding 

By
click to enlarge TWITTER/TAYLOR WALLS
  • Twitter/Taylor Walls

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't make many new friends — outside of the hooting rube-o-sphere he calls his base — when he decided to declare a new winner in a women's college swimming race because the actual champion was transgender. But he can count on support from one corner of the Trop at least.

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls put his team in a pickle when he came out in support of DeSantis' half-brained and hateful actions. Walls retweeted DeSantis' proclamation, creating a conversation between two Florida men who couldn't name a third women's swimmer if you gave them half an hour.




The opinion got Walls roundly mocked, with Twitter users asking if Gov. DeSantis could declare the utility infielder a higher batting average. Still, he stuck by what he said when approached by the Tampa Bay Times.


"In my opinion, I don’t think I did anything wrong,” he said. “I think I just gave my opinion. Some people may have taken that out of context. And I’m very sorry to them. I respect them. I don’t mean any disrespect to anybody at all.”





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Orlando Area News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Orlando Area News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Arrest warrant issued for woman who led police on chase through Orlando airport on motorized suitcase Read More

  2. Milk District storefront crashes prompt effort to make Robinson Street safer Read More

  3. University of Florida renames Karl Marx study room following Russian invasion of Ukraine Read More

  4. Gov. Ron DeSantis declares Florida swimmer winner over trans champion Read More

  5. The 'Disney Walkout' that wasn't: mass action against 'Don't Say Gay' bill fizzles at Walt Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation