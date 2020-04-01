Takeout from Mills 50's Tori Tori holds up splendidly 

Ed. note: While we support social distancing and we're all for waiting out the COVID-19 quarantine, we also want to help our restaurants keep going any way we can. One of those ways is by ordering takeout, so we've launched this new feature, the Dining-In Diaries. Enjoy!

I hadn’t paid a visit to Tori Tori ever since the Mills Avenue yakitori house and cocktail bar was declared the Top Table of 2019. On March 20, just a few months after the accolade, Tori Tori’s space had been closed to the public and I just so happened to be the first in line on that day they went takeout only.

My order was ready when I arrived and after a couple of pumps from the hand sanitizer dispenser, I was off.

So how did those skewers hold up by the time I made it back home 15 minutes later? Splendidly, I must say. The binchotan-grilled chicken skin crackled; the prime-grade beef was still warm and plush; the king oyster mushrooms were a mouthful of firm. I hadn’t tried their Japanese fried chicken (served with garlic Kewpie mayo) until now, and I’d order it again in a chicken heartbeat. Order five skewers and they’ll throw in some stellar fried rice and stir-fried veggies with your order.

Their booze-to-go options include $10 cocktails like whiskey sours and Raspberry Berets, Japanese beers, three different types of sake, and a host of red and white wines. Chef-owner Sonny Nguyen says he’ll be restructuring the menu in the coming days with entree-sized Japanese rice box sets. You’ll find me first in line. (Tori Tori, 720 N. Mills Ave., 407-735- 0999, toritoripub.com; takeout only; 4-9 p.m. daily)

