April 01, 2020 Food & Drink » Food & Drink Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge toritorifb.jpg

Photo courtesy of Tori Tori

Takeout from Mills 50's Tori Tori holds up splendidly 

The Dining-In Diaries

By

Ed. note: While we support social distancing and we're all for waiting out the COVID-19 quarantine, we also want to help our restaurants keep going any way we can. One of those ways is by ordering takeout, so we've launched this new feature, the Dining-In Diaries. Enjoy!

I hadn’t paid a visit to Tori Tori ever since the Mills Avenue yakitori house and cocktail bar was declared the Top Table of 2019. On March 20, just a few months after the accolade, Tori Tori’s space had been closed to the public and I just so happened to be the first in line on that day they went takeout only.

My order was ready when I arrived and after a couple of pumps from the hand sanitizer dispenser, I was off.

So how did those skewers hold up by the time I made it back home 15 minutes later? Splendidly, I must say. The binchotan-grilled chicken skin crackled; the prime-grade beef was still warm and plush; the king oyster mushrooms were a mouthful of firm. I hadn’t tried their Japanese fried chicken (served with garlic Kewpie mayo) until now, and I’d order it again in a chicken heartbeat. Order five skewers and they’ll throw in some stellar fried rice and stir-fried veggies with your order.

Their booze-to-go options include $10 cocktails like whiskey sours and Raspberry Berets, Japanese beers, three different types of sake, and a host of red and white wines. Chef-owner Sonny Nguyen says he’ll be restructuring the menu in the coming days with entree-sized Japanese rice box sets. You’ll find me first in line. (Tori Tori, 720 N. Mills Ave., 407-735- 0999, toritoripub.com; takeout only; 4-9 p.m. daily)

This story appears in the April 1, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Related Locations

Jump to comments

Tags: , , , ,

More Food & Drink Stories »

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. Classically trained Haitian chef Peterson Pierre gets into the street food game Read More

  2. Chef Leon Mazairac brings absolutely glorious Euro-inspired plates to downtown Orlando's Elize Restaurant Read More

  3. The New Standard in Winter Park brings elevated levels of American comfort Read More

  4. Drew Brees' Walk-on's Sports Bistreaux to open on I-Drive, plenty to eat at Henry's Depot, and more Orlando food news Read More

  5. Anna Eskamani hosts Orlando City Hall's first Persian New Year party, chefs square off at Poutine Palooza, and more local food news Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation