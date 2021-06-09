FINAL ROUND OF BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021 VOTING STARTS JUNE 16!

June 09, 2021

click to enlarge Meet Ollie (A470599)!

photo via Orange County Animal Services

Meet Ollie (A470599)!

Sweet, friendly Ollie is 11 years old and free to adopt from Orange County Animal Services 

Meet Ollie (A470599)! Ollie is 11 years old and has been at the shelter for over 45 days, eagerly hoping for a furr-ever home. His previous owner says he is very sweet and is friendly with female dogs, women and men. Ollie is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home. Since Ollie is considered a "senior pet," his adoption fee is waived!

The phrase "It's raining cats and dogs!" sounds cute, but it's a reality for animal shelters in the Central Florida area. Orange County Animal Services and the surrounding shelters are all nearing capacity. We are currently caring for nearly 200 adoptable pets. We encourage you to "buddy up" and adopt a pet. During the month of June, adoption fees are reduced to just $10 for all ready-to-go dogs and cats. Those are pets that have already been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. View all available animals here: http://www.ocnetpets.com/Adopt/AdoptableAnimals.aspx

June 1 also marks the start of hurricane season. Pet owners should prepare now, not when a storm is imminent. More information on disaster preparedness available on our website here: http://www.ocnetpets.com/ProgramsServices/DisasterPreparedness.aspx

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

