Swan City Bagels open at Eola General, Tapa Toro launches 'bottomless brunch,' and more in our food news roundup 

OPENINGS: Swan City Bagels
Photo via Swan City Bagels/Facebook
is now open in the Eola General space with, of course, bagels and schmear, but also “Garlicky Everything Pickled Eggs on a Stick” … Adventurous eaters should beeline to HuNan Taste,
now open on West Colonial Drive in the spot formerly occupied by Chef Wang's, for Xiang-style frogs and shredded pig’s ear in chili oil … Green Mountain Pizza
has relocated from Montverde to Highway 50 in Clermont, which happens to be the same unit where the owner’s father ran an Italian restaurant in the 1980s and ’90s … Tapa Toro
on International Drive is now serving a new “Bottomless Brunch” menu, including pork belly Benedict and a calamari sandwich with aioli … Bigfire American Fare
is now serving steaks and seafood cooked over open flame in the former Emeril’s space at Universal’s CityWalk … Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Dining
will soon open on Sand Lake Road, and will serve yakitori-style dishes … Marco’s Pizza
has opened a location on Goldenrod Road … Long-lauded Hourglass Brewing
has opened on Curry Ford Road with bottles and cans available for purchase, plus 40 taps featuring Hourglass’ signature suds.
CLOSINGS: Shin Jung Korean Restaurant
caught fire on June 26 and has closed for the time being. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the renovation and reopening.
EVENTS:
Restaurants and liquor brands set up shop Saturday, July 20, to pass out their favorite takes on Tacos & Tequila
… Historic downtown Sanford will host a Battle of the Food Trucks
July 20, featuring 40 trucks and craft beer … Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes
will throw a “Movin’ On Out” party on Aug. 3 featuring guest chefs Ming Tsai, Edward Lee and Dean Fearing, as well as a battalion of local chef celebs … Tickets are now on sale for Taste! Central Florida
on Sept. 14 at the Orlando World Center Marriott, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank; tickets are $200.
