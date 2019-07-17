July 17, 2019 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Swan City Bagels open at Eola General, Tapa Toro launches 'bottomless brunch,' and more in our food news roundup 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SWAN CITY BAGELS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Swan City Bagels/Facebook
OPENINGS: Swan City Bagels is now open in the Eola General space with, of course, bagels and schmear, but also “Garlicky Everything Pickled Eggs on a Stick” … Adventurous eaters should beeline to HuNan Taste, now open on West Colonial Drive in the spot formerly occupied by Chef Wang's, for Xiang-style frogs and shredded pig’s ear in chili oil … Green Mountain Pizza has relocated from Montverde to Highway 50 in Clermont, which happens to be the same unit where the owner’s father ran an Italian restaurant in the 1980s and ’90s … Tapa Toro on International Drive is now serving a new “Bottomless Brunch” menu, including pork belly Benedict and a calamari sandwich with aioli … Bigfire American Fare is now serving steaks and seafood cooked over open flame in the former Emeril’s space at Universal’s CityWalk … Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ Dining will soon open on Sand Lake Road, and will serve yakitori-style dishes … Marco’s Pizza has opened a location on Goldenrod Road … Long-lauded Hourglass Brewing has opened on Curry Ford Road with bottles and cans available for purchase, plus 40 taps featuring Hourglass’ signature suds.

CLOSINGS: Shin Jung Korean Restaurant caught fire on June 26 and has closed for the time being. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the renovation and reopening.

EVENTS: Restaurants and liquor brands set up shop Saturday, July 20, to pass out their favorite takes on Tacos & Tequila … Historic downtown Sanford will host a Battle of the Food Trucks July 20, featuring 40 trucks and craft beer … Norman's at the Ritz-Carlton Grande Lakes will throw a “Movin’ On Out” party on Aug. 3 featuring guest chefs Ming Tsai, Edward Lee and Dean Fearing, as well as a battalion of local chef celebs … Tickets are now on sale for Taste! Central Florida on Sept. 14 at the Orlando World Center Marriott, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank; tickets are $200.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Jump to comments

Tags:

More Tip Jar »

Latest in Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Orlando plant-based chef Mary Westfall wants to develop a vegan version of Publix’s iconic Pub Sub. Here’s her pitch Read More

  2. Eat tacos, tortas and tamales to maintain a healthy level of vitamin T Read More

  3. F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen kicks it with solid classics from across the boot Read More

  4. In Sette, Va and Trina Gregory-Propst have themselves a mainstay in the making Read More

  5. Copper Canyon Grill at Pointe Orlando closes, Wally’s Mills Avenue Liquors has reopened, plus more in our weekly foodie news roundup Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation