Sushiman switches teams again, Margaritaville Resort hosts appetizer challenge, and Chicago Dog and Co. is finally open 

OPENINGS: Chicago Dog & Co., serving smashburgers, Italian beef sandwiches and (what else?) hot dogs, has opened at 1113 W. State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs ... Maki Hibachi, the swish Lake Nona Japanese joint, has opened its second location at the corner of Colonial Drive and Magnolia Avenue ... Illume, the ninth-floor rooftop restaurant specializing in contemporary Japanese cuisine, will open at the new JW Marriott Bonnet Creek on May 8. Yoshi "Sushiman" Pintar, who most recently was slicing fancy fish at Lombardi's Seafood, will be the sushi chef ...

Mediterranean fast-casual concept Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opened Monday inside SkyHouse Orlando, the high-rise apartment community at 335 N. Magnolia Ave. in downtown Orlando ... P.F. Chang's will open P.F. Chang's To Go this fall in the Pixon Apartment complex in Lake Nona. The takeout-only concept operates in a smaller footprint than the full-scale restaurant, while offering the same "authentic" menu items ... Marlow's Tavern at Pointe Orlando will reopen for happy hour and dinner beginning April 22.

EVENTS: Sunset Walk at the Margaritaville Resort will host the Best of Challenge: Appetizer Edition April 17 at noon featuring starters from 11 of the entertainment complex's restaurants. The event is hosted by Jim Colbert of 104.1-FM's "Jim Colbert Show." A VIP limited tasting ticket is $15 ... The spring edition of the Curated Experiences series at the Grande Lakes Resort April 23-25 will feature a host of intimate, interactive culinary events with industry notables. Cost is $750 for the entire weekend experience, though there are other packages available. If you're only interested in the Saturday night wine pairing dinner featuring James Beard Award winner Melissa Kelly, Kevin Fonzo, Kathleen Blake and Eddie Nickell, it'll run you $300 ... Orlando Taco Week is in full swing, so go scarf some $5 taco specials at scores of participating restaurants through May 4.

