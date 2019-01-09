Sushi Pop is open in Winter Park, Z Asian coming soon and more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Counter-service joint Domu Chibi is now ladling ramen in Waterford Lakes ... Pokéworks, one of the fastest-growing poke chains in the country, has opened on West Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo ... Coco Cocina Mexicana is the latest concept to open in the space most recently occupied by Gaviota Seafood on South Eola Drive in Thornton Park ... City Pub is now serving residents in the North Quarter ... High-street taqueria MX Taco by chef Ryan Manning has soft-opened on Bumby in the Milk District ... Sushi Pop has opened its Winter Park outpost ... Look for Sanctum Coffee & Juice Bar, by the owners of Sanctum Cafe, to open on Douglas Avenue in Altamonte Springs next week ... Sus Hi Eatstation will move into the former Mai Bistro space on East Colonial Drive. Next door, Vietnamese restaurant Z Asian is about a month out from opening ... Midici will start serving Neapolitan-style pizzas in the Maitland City Centre on Jan. 26 ... Look for MOD Pizza, offering custom, artisan-style pizzas and salads that are "made on demand" and served "superfast," to open at the Vineland Pointe shopping center.

CLOSINGS

Taco closures: Taste of Yucatan, one of the better taquerias in town, has shuttered ... Four Rebels, one of the not-so-better taquerias in town, has closed in Mills Park ... California Tortilla, a taqueria only open for nine months, has closed on Church Street ... Also downtown, Beth's Burger Bar on East Washington Street has closed after six years.

EVENTS

Badass Michelin-starred chef Phillip Foss of Chicago's El Ideas pays a return visit to Capa Steakhouse at the Four Seasons Resort Jan. 17. The intriguing six-course meal with beverage pairings costs $225 ... On Jan. 18, chef Hari Pulapaka holds a Flavors from India dinner at Cress Restaurant with seatings from 5:30 through 8:30 p.m. Cost is $65 ... Pastry in the Park returns to the Osprey Tavern Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Pastry chefs from Ravenous Pig, Urbain 40, Canvas, Luma on Park and Osprey Tavern will fashion a five-course dessert tasting. Cost is $65, or $100 with wine pairings.

