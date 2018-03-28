Sus Hi Eatstation opening soon in Lake Nona, a new Foxtail Coffee coming to Altamonte, plus more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Tre Bambine will serve Italian street food out of the old Spice Modern Steakhouse space on E. Central Boulevard later this summer ... Two vegan food trucks specializing in Mexican cuisine – Orlando Mission Kitchen and Jacked Up Tacos – have rolled into town. Orlando Mission Kitchen celebrates its grand opening March 30 at 1322 25th St. and offers a seating area, while Jacked Up Tacos (they've got vegan elotes, BTW) serve things up Tuesdays at the Milk District's Tasty Takeover as well as Truck Stop Restaurant in Thornton Park ... Foxtail Coffee opens its Altamonte Springs location April 4, complete with drive-thru ... Sus Hi Eatstation will open later this spring in Lake Nona Village in the old Maki Sushi space. Look for one to open near the Mall at Millenia too ... Aspendos Turkish Cuisine has opened in Lake Mary ... The Windermere outpost of Hawkers Asian Street Fare opens April 18 at the Grove, which sits adjacent to the Isleworth Golf & Country Club ... Look for Orlando's first Buffalo Wings and Rings to open on Westwood Boulevard. near SeaWorld ... Maryland-based Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes will open on Palm Parkway, Florida's first.

NEWS

Chef Jamie McFadden, founder of Cuisiniers and Snowbirds Vintners, has released the 2015 vintage of Snowbirds' Gewürztraminer (just in time for spring).

EVENTS

Taste From the Seas of Japan, an educational seminar/tasting that's part of Morimoto Asia's Sakura Festival, goes March 30 from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $45 ... The World Food Festival featuring, you guessed it, food from around the world, goes March 31 from 12-7 p.m. at Cranes Roost Park. Admission is free ... Also on March 31, the 16th annual Taiwanese Food Festival takes place at the Florida Chinese Business Association. Cost is $10 and includes $10 in food tickets ... Ruth's Chris Steakhouse will host a TasteMaker Dinner April 5 at the Dr. Phillips and Lake Mary locations, and April 6 in Winter Park. The five-course dinner will feature wines from acclaimed winemaker Joe Wagner, including the Belle Glos pinot noir. Cost is $95 ... The Taste of Winter Park goes April 18 at the Winter Park Farmers' Market featuring more than 40 vendors. Cost is $65 ... On April 19, the Taste of College Park takes place at the Taproom at Dubsdread with a dozen restaurants participating. Cost is $70.

