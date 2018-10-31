Sus-Hi Eatstation has opened in Lake Nona, SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival is coming up, and more in local foodie news 

OPENINGS

Sanford will soon be home to a dining and shopping complex fashioned out of shipping containers at East Second Street and Palmetto Avenue. A 95-year-old train car will also be moved to the site and will eventually house a restaurant. Construction commences next spring ... Earth Fare will open its second Orlando-area location at the Novel Lucerne Apartments on South Orange Avenue near Gore Street ... Mooyah Burgers Fries & Shakes will move into a 4,200-square-foot space in the Hollywood Plaza Entertainment Complex on International Drive sometime next year ... Sus-Hi Eatstation has opened an outpost in Lake Nona ... Over in Daytona Beach, Oklahoma Joe's has opened at the One Daytona retail/entertainment complex. The barbecue joint by legendary pitmaster Joe Davidson is the first franchise location for the restaurant brand.

NEWS

Hunger Street Tacos' latest Cooking With Friends chef collab happens with Papa Llama Friday, Nov. 2, at The Heavy in Winter Park. Tickets for the Día de Muertos dinner are $40 in advance, $50 at the door.

EVENTS

SeaWorld's Craft Beer Festival, Nov. 3-4 and Nov. 10-11, will feature 100-plus brews on tap througout the park; 20-plus unique food items (Candied bacon lollipops! Chorizo potato skins!) will also be offered ... The Orlando Japan Festival takes place Sunday, Nov. 4, in Kissimmee's Lakefront Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free ... Also Nov. 4, local organic food purveyors Semilla Nativa host a brunch featuring their savory vegan waffles at New Moon Market ... The 4th annual Orlando Beer Festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 10, from 2-5 p.m. at Orlando Festival Park. More than 200 craft brews will be poured. Cost is $40; $75 VIP ... A Taste of Dr. Phillips, featuring food and wine from 25 area restaurants, goes from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11. Cost is $75 ... Also on Nov. 11, Osprey Tavern hosts a dinner at 6 p.m. featuring South African wines from the Inquisitor Wine Co. Cost is $135.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com