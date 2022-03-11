Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 11, 2022 Food + Drink » Food News

Email
Print
Share

Support Ukraine at these Orlando restaurants this weekend 

Here are a few ways to support Ukraine and some of our local Ukrainian-Orlandoans this weekend.

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY LACOMKA DELI & BAKERY
  • Photo courtesy Lacomka Deli & Bakery

World news leaving you feeling powerless? You're not alone. But one thing Orlandoans are really good at is rallying around their friends and neighbors to do good. As the war in Ukraine escalates, there are a few things you can do around town to make a difference in the lives of those affected, including ones here at home.

Here are a few ways to support Ukraine and some of our local Ukrainian-Orlandoans this weekend.



Sample Eastern European delights at Lacomka Deli & Bakery. Ukranian co-owned, this market and restaurant on State Road 436 and Red Bug Lake Road has, unfortunately, received threats and harassment over the last few weeks. Go in, be nice, and pick up a few jars of pickled vegetables, delicious cookies and breads or sit down for a meal of chicken paprikash and savory pirozhki.

Poland has been instrumental so far as a staging area for Ukrainian refugees, and just down the street from Lacomka are two Polish spots you can swing by and support: Anna's Polish Restaurant has the kind of goulash dreams are made of, and Europol Polish Deli is a hidden-gem resource for meats, cheeses, beverages and snacks.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY TARTINI PIZZERIA & SPAGHETTERIA ON FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Tartini Pizzeria & Spaghetteria on Facebook

Tartini Pizzeria & Spaghetteria on the south end of Orange Avenue in Edgewood is currently owned by Ukrainian Oleksandr Nechyporenko. According to a post on the Orlando Foodie Forum Facebook group, his home city is under attack and some of his family members are fleeing to Poland. Tartini's antipasto platter is one of the most beautiful and delicious you'll find in the city, and their wood-fired pizza slaps.

Either of these dining options would be excellent choices to visit before or after heading to the Russian Ballet Orlando's fundraiser for Ukraine on Saturday, March 12, at Lake Eola Park.

Foxtail Coffee Co. (Winter Park location only) is selling an adorable fox cookie  sporting the azure and yellow of the Ukrainian flag for $5. All proceeds from the cookie's sales will go to RazomForUkraine.com, which helps Ukrainian refugees receive critical aid. Here's hoping the promotion will expand past their flagship and into all 35 locations for maximum impact.

This is a developing story, so as new information becomes available, we'll add to the list. Send us a tip at [email protected].




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Food News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Food News

Most Popular

  1. 91 new restaurants to enjoy in Orlando this year Read More

  2. Newly opened in Orlando: Las Vegas-based Korean joint Kang's Kitchen, Patisserie Bon Beurre, Alebrije Mexican Grill + Tequila Bar Read More

  3. Four Flamingos, fronted by Richard Blais, plates colorful dishes with Floribbean roots Read More

  4. Orlando chefs, bakers and restaurateurs named James Beard Award semifinalists Read More

  5. Florida Strawberry Festival releases berry, berry good food lineup for 2022 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News + Views

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation