Support Ukraine at these Orlando restaurants this weekend 

World news leaving you feeling powerless? You're not alone. But one thing Orlandoans are really good at is rallying around their friends and neighbors to do good. As the war in Ukraine escalates, there are a few things you can do around town to make a difference in the lives of those affected, including ones here at home.
Here are a few ways to support Ukraine and some of our local Ukrainian-Orlandoans this weekend.
Sample Eastern European delights at Lacomka Deli & Bakery
Ukranian co-owned, this market and restaurant on State Road 436 and Red Bug Lake Road has, unfortunately, received threats and harassment over the last few weeks. Go in, be nice, and pick up a few jars of pickled vegetables, delicious cookies and breads or sit down for a meal of chicken paprikash and savory pirozhki.
Poland has been instrumental so far as a staging area for Ukrainian refugees, and just down the street from Lacomka are two Polish spots you can swing by and support: Anna's Polish Restaurant
has the kind of goulash dreams are made of, and Europol Polish Deli
is a hidden-gem resource for meats, cheeses, beverages and snacks.
Tartini Pizzeria & Spaghetteria
on the south end of Orange Avenue in Edgewood is currently owned by Ukrainian Oleksandr Nechyporenko. According to a post on the Orlando Foodie Forum Facebook group
, his home city is under attack and some of his family members are fleeing to Poland. Tartini's antipasto platter is one of the most beautiful and delicious you'll find in the city, and their wood-fired pizza slaps.
Either of these dining options would be excellent choices to visit before or after heading to the Russian Ballet Orlando's fundraiser for Ukraine on Saturday
, March 12, at Lake Eola Park.
Foxtail Coffee Co. (Winter Park location only)
is selling an adorable fox cookie sporting the azure and yellow of the Ukrainian flag for $5. All proceeds from the cookie's sales will go to RazomForUkraine.com
, which helps Ukrainian refugees receive critical aid. Here's hoping the promotion will expand past their flagship and into all 35 locations for maximum impact.
This is a developing story, so as new information becomes available, we'll add to the list. Send us a tip at [email protected].
