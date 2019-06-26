Support for an amendment to raise Florida’s minimum wage is rising, the rent burden in Orlando skyrockets, and other news you may have missed last week 

New report says Orlando area minimum wage earners have to work 85 hours a week to afford even the cheapest apartments: Minimum wage earners in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area have to work 85 hours a week to afford a basic apartment, according to the annual National Low Income Housing Coalition's "Out of Reach" report. That's the cheapest scenario. For minimum wage-earning Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area residents to afford a one-bedroom apartment, they'd have to work on average 91 hours per week to make rent each month; for a two-bedroom, 108 hours; for a three-bedroom, 143 hours; and for a four-bedroom, 171 hours a week for the fair market price of $1,879.

Another report of child sex abuse at Homestead, Florida's migrant shelter: Florida officials received a report in May of alleged child sexual abuse at the Homestead migrant shelter, marking the seventh report of such abuse at the controversial federal facility. Homestead has received an influx of migrant children as a result of the Trump administration's crackdown at the U.S.-Mexico border. Along with that has come scrutiny from advocacy groups and Democrats who decry the facility's "prison-like" conditions and want it closed. Records filed with the Florida Department of Children and Families indicate the May report was sexual in nature, between two minors, but no details were provided due to confidentiality issues.

More and more Floridians support raising the minimum wage: A new poll from St. Pete Polls found that 63 percent of Florida voters say they would support a constitutional amendment that would raise the state's minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2021, with a $1 increase each year until it hits $15 in 2026. Support seems to be on the rise, too. A previous survey conducted by St. Pete Polls earlier this month found that only 58 percent of respondents supported the measure.

Florida politician fond of wearing blackface tweets 'MAGA' at reporter who was allegedly assaulted at Orlando Trump rally: Orlando Sentinel reporter Michael Williams tweeted a video showing a Trump supporter attempting to slap his phone out of his hands and threatening to kick him in the testicles. "A Trump supporter tried knocking my phone out of my hand as I was recording him being kicked out of the Amway Center," tweeted Williams. State Rep. Anthony Sabatini then commented "MAGA" under the tweet. The man was later arrested and charged with battery, reports the Sentinel.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill giving green light to electric scooters: Ron DeSantis signed a bill last week that legalizes electric scooters, allowing companies such as Lime, Bird and Uber's Jump Scooters to operate statewide, with local jurisdictions in charge of further regulation. The legislation's passage comes on the heels of the city of Tampa launching its electric scooter pilot program in May.

Orange County commemorates Julius 'July' Perry with historic marker: Last week, a historical marker remembering Julius "July" Perry and victims of the Ocoee Massacre was unveiled at the Orange County Regional History Center. Perry's gruesome death at the hands of the KKK and local authorities set off a wave of racial violence that terrified black residents of Orange County for decades. The incident was triggered after Perry's friend, Mose Norman, attempted to vote in 1920, was turned away and then retreated to Perry's house, where a shootout took place.