August 28, 2019 Music » Picks

click to enlarge supersuckers-1.jpg

Photo courtesy Supersuckers

Supersuckers, Universal Funk Orchestra, and more live music in Orlando this week 

By

Supersuckers

Veteran rockers Supersuckers bring their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1999 album, The Evil Powers of Rock 'n' Roll, to Will's. The Ludes open. 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Will's Pub, $15-$18

Tongues of Fire

Asheville's hot rocking Tongues of Fire roll into the Iron Cow with touring comrades Top Nachos. Locals the Fatties and Really Fast Horses round things out. 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Iron Cow, $5

Universal Funk Orchestra

OW Readers' Poll-winning Best Experimental Act throw down at Soundbar with Flagman, Sunstrife and more.

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Soundbar, $5

Crux

We all know Stardust is a hot spot for gothic music, and now that rep will be cemented when Crux comrades Mathe[w]matic, Audromeda, melancholy firecracker

CANE SUGAR and Amaryllis spin the darkest hits. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Stardust Video, free

Richard Durand

Touring behind his Air I Breathe album, Durand makes a holiday weekend appearance at Lost in Trancelation, abetted by Suzy Solar and Robb Blak.

9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Bikkuri Sushi, $25

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

If you're in the mood for some vintage Floyd covers, check out this Australian band who once even jammed out at David Gilmour's birthday bash.

8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Hard Rock Live, $33-$73

This story is from the Aug. 28, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags:

