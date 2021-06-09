Sugar Dough Bakehouse to open in time for the 4th of July weekend in the old Blue Bird Bake Shop space 

OPENINGS:

Sugar Dough Bakehouse, a sister concept to Winter Park creampuffery Light on the Sugar, will open in time for the Fourth of July long weekend in the old Blue Bird Bake Shop space in Audubon Park ... Latin fusion restaurant Guava Grill has opened on Sun Vista Way off Golden Road near Pershing Ave. ... Soho Juice Co. in Winter Park has reopened after completing some renovations ... On I-Drive, Mango's Tropical Cafe will reopen June 10.

Ava, the high-end Mediterranean restaurant going into the old Luma space on Park Ave., is currently under construction. The restaurant boasts formal and informal dining spaces, two bars, a VIP lounge reserved for AVA members and an "underground mixology bar." Expect a late 2021 opening ... Brad Czerkies, owner of Instagram sensation Brad's Underground Pizzeria, will move his Chicago-style deep-dish pizza ops to the Collab Kitchens at 4400 Curry Ford Road. The new Brad's will offer a carry-out option in addition to deliveries being made through a third-party delivery service. Expect baking to commence next month ... Florida-based meat market Wild Fork Foods is under construction on the corner of Fairbanks and South Orlando avenues. Another Wild Fork Foods is expected to open at the Fountains plaza in Dr. Phillips later this month.

NEWS + EVENTS:

Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster will celebrate its 28th anniversary with a charity dinner June 11. All dining proceeds will be donated to Aspire Health Partners to support behavioral health services for the most vulnerable individuals in Central Florida ... The Rock 'n Taco Festival goes from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Nona Adventure Park in Lake Nona. Tickets are $16 ($35 VIP) ... The Bearded Vegan hosts the Soursop Vegan Fish Fry & Sea Moss Ice Cream Social from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, at Shady Park, 721 W. New England Ave., Winter Park. Admission is free. Proceeds from food and drink sales go to benefit the Bearded Vegan's goal of opening a brick and mortar restaurant ... Bite30, the two-month-long "restaurant week" put on by Orlando Weekly, goes until Aug. 1. Indulge in three-course prix-fixe dinners for just $30 and support local restaurants while you're at it. Visit bite30.com for participating restaurants and details.

