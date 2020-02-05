February 05, 2020 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Stackhouse

Photo via Stackhouse/Facebook

Stackhouse

Stryper, Stackhouse, Horse Jumper of Love and more big shows this week in Orlando 

By
Yonder Mountain String Band
Two bright young inheritors of the bluegrass tradition - Yonder Mountain String Band and the Travelin' McCourys - ramble into the Plaza Live.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Plaza Live, $27-$50

Horse Jumper of Love
Bostonian trio evokes the sad majesty of Codeine and Low. Able opening duties are assumed by Future Ghosts and Daisy Chain.
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Will's Pub, $10

Stryper
The Yellow and Black attack is back (yet again)! 1980s glam-Christian rockers led by Michael Sweet give the House of Blues some of that old-time religion.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at House of Blues, $25-$57.75



Destination Okeechobee
Determine which of seven formidable locals get a coveted chance to play Okeechobee fest during this showcase.
5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Celine, $5-$10

Jiblit & The Jailbirds
Local avant-blues legend Jiblit Dupree unveils new project at Lou's along with Vanwho and Moon Hollow.
8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Uncle Lou's, donations encouraged

Oklahoma Stackhouse
The Dr. Phillips Center’s AMP’d showcase of local artists returns, headlined by Southern rock supergroup Stackhouse.
7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $20

Vader
Polish death metal stalwarts Vader and Abysmal Dawn play the only Florida show of their tour at heavy haven, the Haven.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Haven Lounge $22

This story appears in the Feb. 5, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.


Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. R&B boundary-pusher Raphael Saadiq brings his personal new album 'Jimmy Lee' to Orlando Read More

  2. Michael Angelo Batio, Jason Aldean, Bloom and more great live shows in Orlando this week Read More

  3. The Black Lips, coming to Orlando, soundtrack 'a world that's falling apart' Read More

  4. Someday River, Iann Dior, Machine Head and more awesome live shows in Orlando this week Read More

  5. From busking to Beyoncé, it's been quite a trip for brasshouse trio Too Many Zooz Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation