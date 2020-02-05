Stryper, Stackhouse, Horse Jumper of Love and more big shows this week in Orlando 

Yonder Mountain String Band
Two bright young inheritors of the bluegrass tradition - Yonder Mountain String Band and the Travelin' McCourys - ramble into the Plaza Live.
8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Plaza Live, $27-$50
Horse Jumper of Love
Bostonian trio evokes the sad majesty of Codeine and Low. Able opening duties are assumed by Future Ghosts and Daisy Chain.
8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Will's Pub, $10
Stryper
The Yellow and Black attack is back (yet again)! 1980s glam-Christian rockers led by Michael Sweet give the House of Blues some of that old-time religion.
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at House of Blues, $25-$57.75
Destination Okeechobee
Determine which of seven formidable locals get a coveted chance to play Okeechobee fest during this showcase.
5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Celine, $5-$10
Jiblit & The Jailbirds
Local avant-blues legend Jiblit Dupree unveils new project at Lou's along with Vanwho and Moon Hollow.
8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Uncle Lou's, donations encouraged
Oklahoma Stackhouse
The Dr. Phillips Center’s AMP’d showcase of local artists returns, headlined by Southern rock supergroup Stackhouse.
7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Dr. Phillips Center, $20
Vader
Polish death metal stalwarts Vader and Abysmal Dawn play the only Florida show of their tour at heavy haven, the Haven.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Haven Lounge $22
