Streaming premieres to look forward to: ‘Shirley,’ ‘Queer Eye’ Season 5 and ‘We Are Freestyle Love Supreme’ 

Premieres Wednesday: Spelling the Dream – Why do so many champion spellers happen to be Indian-American? We'll find out in this original documentary, which profiles four promising competitors between the ages of 7 and 14 as they prepare for the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee. Can't wait to see them pwn those drips from Putnam County! (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: Can You Hear Me? Season 1 – Experience the trials and tribulations of three young Canadian women of modest means in an acclaimed series that's already racked up the honors back home, including the Gémeaux and Banff Rockie Awards. I'm not kidding, those are real things. Think the statues are made from tree sap or something. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday: 13 Reasons Why: Season 4 – A number of viewers found this series adaptation of the Jay Asher novel about teen suicide to be a bit too much – and that was before the coronavirus made most of the known world lock its own medicine cabinet. But if you've stuck it out this far, you're eager to find out which characters will survive the show's final season. Honestly, I haven't seen so much furious wagering over which teenagers will live and which teenagers will die since Orange County outlawed raves. (Netflix)

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava – For her third stand-up special, Brillon comes to Amazon Prime bearing a wealth of shoot-from-the-hip opinions the service says will shock you. Like what? Well, from the trailer, we already know she has a negative view of dating apps. Man, if she keeps slaughtering sacred cows like that, this country is never going to have to worry about the beef shortage Publix keeps warning us about. (Amazon Prime)

The Last Days of American Crime – A 2009 graphic novel becomes a 2020 caper flick starring Édgar Ramírez as a hoodlum who's trying to pull off one last heist before a government mind-control program eliminates crime forever. Damn, Uncle Sam, at least let us keep loitering! (Netflix)

Queer Eye: Season 5 – The gang is back to help us clueless straights pull our visual presentation together. You know, so we can go right back to sheltering in place with everybody who already knows we're a slob. (Netflix)

Shirley – Elisabeth Moss plays Shirley Jackson in this Sundance 2020 hit, which shows the acclaimed author of The Haunting of Hill House and "The Lottery" using an unsuspecting young couple as research fodder for her next book. Hint: You wanna take a pass when she asks "So, who wants to get stoned?" (Hulu)

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – From producer Lin-Manuel Miranda comes a documentary about the 15-year genesis of his titular hip-hop improv group. It's like Hamilton for people who can't afford Disney+! (Hulu)

Premieres Sunday: I May Destroy You – In the series premiere, actor/writer/co-director Michaela Coel turns her own experience as an assault survivor into a drama series that IndieWire says will "challenge everything we thought we knew about dating and sex." What if I just admit I didn't know anything to begin with? (HBO Max)