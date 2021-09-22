Streaming debuts this week: ‘The Starling,’ ‘Ganglands,’ ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and more 

Premieres Wednesday, Sept. 22: Dear White People Vol 4. — In their final season, the kids put on a musical to depict what it's like to be Black in America. It's like the universe is producing a natural counterbalance to Legally Blonde. (Netflix)

Intrusion — Freida Pinto plays a woman who suffers serious trauma after she and her husband survive a home invasion in their new neighborhood. If she thinks that's bad, she should read what they're saying about her on Nextdoor. (Netflix)

Star Wars: Visions — Some of the world's top anime directors present a series of shorts set in the Star Wars universe. "Boy, those guys could teach George Lucas/J.J. Abrams/Rian Johnson a thing or two" — every conversation you'll overhear at Galaxy's Edge for the next six months. (Disney+)

Premieres Thursday, Sept. 23: Ahir Shah: Dots — The British-Indian comedian offers his thoughts on everything from the thorny nature of identity to ... the thorny nature of identity. But I said the second one with an accent! (HBO Max)

Creepshow Season 3 — New episodes include an appearance by Michael Rooker as a border patrol agent who comes across a vicious supernatural creature. Fortunately, it's just Ted Cruz sneaking out of town again. (Shudder)

Doom Patrol Season 3 — Michelle Gomez joins the cast as Madame Rouge, whose schtick in the comics was a split personality that vacillated between Good and Evil. From this show, I expect more creative extremes, like Chaotic Good and Sentient Toaster. (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday, Sept. 24: Foundation — Producer David S. Goyer offers his take on the Isaac Asimov novels, in which valiant intellectuals try to preserve the cultural history of the galaxy. Not on the preservation list of any actual intellectuals: the works of David S. Goyer! (Apple TV+)

click to enlarge photo courtesy Netflix

'Ganglands' premieres Friday on Netflix

Ganglands — In this French series, a master thief's hopes of avoiding assassination by drug dealers hinges upon an alliance with a lesbian hooker. See, this is what those vultures on Nextdoor should be worried about. (Netflix)

Goliath Season 4 — Billy Bob Thornton's crusading lawyer ends his streaming run by taking on the opioid industry, as personified by J.K. Simmons and Bruce Dern. Seriously, to Bruce Dern, opioids are pretty much an aperitif at this point. (Amazon Prime)

The Great British Baking Show — A new episode of Season 12 will drop each week, four days after it airs in the U.K. So if you hate spoilers and were looking for a reason to stop talking to Keira Knightley, this is it! (Netflix)

Jailbirds New Orleans — Season 2 shows what happens when the inmates of a women's prison in the Big Easy stop being polite and start getting big. I mean easy. I mean real. (Netflix)

Kota Factory Season 2 — American audiences enjoy their first visit with Indian students who are preparing for careers in the technology industry. And no, you don't get to call them if your stream goes out while you're watching, smartass. (Netflix)

Midnight Mass — The folks behind The Haunting of Hill House present an original series about island dwellers grappling with phenomena that might be honest-to-goodness miracles. Exhibit A: ample parking at their Trader Joe's. (Netflix)

The Starling — Melissa McCarthy plays a grief-stricken woman who finds a metaphor for her pain as she battles a bird that's been attacking her garden. "One of the year's worst movies" — The New York Post. "The seed kinda sucked too" — the bird. (Netflix)

Premieres Saturday, Sept. 25: Elvira's 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special Special — The beloved horror hostess unspools a quartet of fright features, including House on Haunted Hill and her own Elvira's Haunted Hills. See, if she were really married to the bit, the other two would be The Hills Have Eyes and Goodfellas. (Don't worry, you'll get it by Thanksgiving.) (Shudder)

Airs Sunday, Sept. 26: 74th Emmy Awards — Broadcast TV is only airing the top categories this year, so the theater majors in your friend network better subscribe quick so they can find out who won Best Attempt to Rehabilitate a Suddenly Problematic Musical. (Paramount+)

Premieres Tuesday, Sept. 28: Attack of the Hollywood Clichés — Host Rob Lowe presents a roundup of worn-out tropes the movie industry just can't seem to quit. Like "Walking Away From an Explosion." And "Casting Rob Lowe." (Netflix)