Stream movies at home, support filmmakers, help Enzian Theater with some cash flow – it’s a win-win-win

Stream movies, support Enzian.

Most of us watch internet cat videos like it's our job as it is – what if bingeing on giggle-inducing gatos could actually help someone else pay the bills? That's the deal Enzian Theater has struck with several film distributors whose products would otherwise be languishing on the shelf. They've got a stuffed-full schedule of movies that viewers can stream for the price of an Enzian ticket, and more coming online every week. Everybody wins – the filmmakers get their movies in front of eyeballs, the theater gets some cash flow while they're closed by the quarantine and the audience – those of us who feel a city isn't a city unless it has an arthouse theater – get to do what we can to keep Enzian alive during the lean time.

At press time (Monday, April 13), all of these films were playing through Thursday, April 16. Go to enzian.org to see what's playing right now and start streaming.

Best of CatVideoFest: Creature Comforts Edition For the first time, CatVideoFest is available to screen virtually; curator Will Braden has crafted this 45-minute treat reel for home viewing. Best of CatVideoFest is being offered on the honor system: You can pay what you want. For every purchase, 75% of your contribution goes directly back to Enzian. (Oscilloscope, 2020, 45 minutes, not rated)

Fantastic Fungi A vivid journey into the mysterious subterranean world of mycelium and its fruit – the mushroom. Through April 21, aka Fungi Day, rent ($4.99) or download ($14.99) Fantastic Fungi on Vimeo. Nearly 50% goes directly to Enzian. (USA, 2019, 81 minutes, not rated)

'Fantastic Fungi'

The Woman Who Loves Giraffes The story of 23-year-old biologist Anne Innis Dagg, who made a solo journey to South Africa to study giraffes in 1956, four years before Jane Goodall ventured into the world of chimpanzees and seven years before Dian Fossey left to work with mountain gorillas. For every $12 stream, nearly 50% goes directly back to Enzian. (Canada, 2019, 83 minutes, not rated)

The Times of Bill Cunningham Iconic street photographer and fashion historian Bill Cunningham chronicles his four decades at the New York Times and his democratic view of fashion and society. For $9.99, the film's distributor will grant you access to the film for three days. Nearly 50% of every purchase goes directly back to Enzian. (USA, 2020, 74 minutes, not rated)

Extra Ordinary Rose, a sweet, lonely driving instructor in rural Ireland, is gifted with supernatural abilities. Christian Winter (Will Forte), a washed-up one-hit-wonder, has made a pact with the devil for a return to greatness. Hijinks ensue. For $12, Kino Lorber will grant you access to watch the film for five days. For every purchase, 40% goes directly to Enzian. (Ireland/Belgium/Finland/U.K., 2019, 94 minutes, rated R)

Corpus Christi After spending years in a Warsaw prison for a violent crime, 20-year-old Daniel finds Christ, and aspires to join the clergy – but his criminal record means no seminary will accept him. For $12, Film Movement will grant you access to watch the film for the next 72 hours. For every purchase, nearly 50% goes directly back to Enzian. (Poland, 2019, 115 minutes, in Polish with English subtitles, not rated)

Sorry We Missed You Capturing the sacred moments that make a family as well as the acts of desperation they undertake to make it through each day, this universal story features indelible performances, skillful direction by director Ken Loach and a searing script by Paul Laverty. For $12, Kino Lorber will grant you access to watch the film for five days. For every purchase, nearly 50% goes to Enzian. (U.K./France/Belgium, 2019, 101 minutes, not rated)

And Then We Danced A passionate tale of love and liberation set amid the conservative confines of modern Georgian society. For $12, Music Box Films will grant you access to watch the film for the next 48 hours. Nearly 50% goes directly to Enzian. (Sweden/Georgia/France, 2019, 113 minutes, in Georgian with English subtitles, not rated)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band The confessional cautionary tale of Robertson's life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, the Band. For $12, Magnolia Pictures will grant you access to the film, viewable on any internet-connected device. Please note: There is currently a technical issue with AppleTV. For every purchase, nearly 50% goes to Enzian. (Canada/U.S., 2019, 110 minutes, rated R)

This story appears in the April 15, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.