Sticks, balls, blades and wheels – Orlando's got enough pro sports for year-round viewing pleasure 

Professional sports franchises in Orlando are a bit of a mixed bag. You have the fan favorites, which tend to be those who make a habit out of winning (we're looking at you, University of Central Florida football), and then there are some that keep even their biggest fans doubled over and groaning (sorry, Orlando Magic folks.) But like parents who aren't supposed to pick their favorite kid, we keep rooting – and you can too.

Here's a shortlist of Orlando's pro and semi-pro athletics. Go check out a game or match and cheer for the home team. Orlando Magic

October-April, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., orlandomagic.com

Over the past six years, as the team has consistently finished among the NBA's basement dwellers, life has seldom been easy for your run-of-the-mill Magic fan. But things are looking up with the hiring of Steve Clifford as the new head coach and the selection of Mohamed Bamba in the first round of this year's draft.

Orlando City Soccer Club

March-October, Orlando City Stadium, 655 W. Church St., orlandocitysc.com

Arguably the city's most exciting pro sports franchise, OCSC has seen its fair share of recent ups and downs. But don't get it twisted – the City Beautiful has grown fiercely fond of its precious MLS club, and it has the crowd to prove it.

Orlando Pride

March-September, Orlando City Stadium, 655 W. Church St., orlandocitysc.com/pride

They're not just Orlando City Soccer Club's female counterparts. They're the soccer team in Orlando that's actually winning at the moment. Don't sleep on 'em.

Orlando Solar Bears

October-April, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., orlandosolarbearshockey.com

A professional ice hockey team in Central Florida – sure, why not? Rarely the most competitive team around town, but they're great for a cool night out (and sometimes, a few fistfights).

Orlando Psycho City Derby Girls

February-November, Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoderbygirls.com

Like a bunch of Sonic Drive-In waitresses from hell, these women have been shredding it as they shred each other since 2009. Worst case scenario: Maybe you see someone spit out a few teeth. Best case: a raucous good time.

UCF Knights Football

August-January, Spectrum Stadium, 4465 Knights Victory Way, ucfathletics.com

The Knights have yet to let go of their 2017 undefeated season – they're the only college football team in the country to achieve one – and, by most local accounts, they damn well shouldn't. But can UCF pull off another record-setting year with a new head coach?

Orlando Anarchy

March-July, Trinity Preparatory School, 5700 Trinity Prep Lane, Winter Park; cfanarchy.com

Sorry, no lingerie-clad players here, fellas – just women who are ready to lay your ass out. Let the team's near-undefeated record last season speak for itself: These ladies are ready to rip it, run it and chunk it.