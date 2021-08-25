Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Staff Pick — Best Halted Revolving Door: New coach + new beginnings for the Orlando Magic 

click to enlarge Coach Jamahl Mosley

Photo courtesy of Orlando Magic

Coach Jamahl Mosley

The revolving door that is the Orlando Magic head coach position finally came to what we hope is a firm halt with the hiring of Jamahl Mosley in July. Mosley was lured away from the Dallas Mavericks, where he had served seven seasons as assistant coach, with the lure of running his own basketball program for the first time as the 15th head coach of the Magic. And the sporting world made clear the move was a slam dunk. "The Magic got it right," trumpeted ESPN, and former colleagues and players showered similarly fulsome praise. Mosley is lauded as a communicator and a teacher, ideal for guiding the team out of a long funk. A couple of weeks later, the Magic made out like bandits during the NBA draft when Jalen Suggs fell into their laps after the Toronto Raptors made a surprising pick, and Wolverine Franz Wagner added even more young talent to the team. And last but not least, the team debuted Janis Timma, a tattooed giant and apparent supersized reincarnation of Rutger Hauer in Blade Runner, for Summer League play in August, and it's an understatement to say that he impressed. "Magic Above All" may finally be accurate again. (nba.com/magic)

