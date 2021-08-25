Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Staff Pick — Best Field of Dreams: Frontyard Festival 

click to enlarge m_n-writers-pick-frontyard-festival-photo-by-matt-keller-lehman.jpg

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

"If you build it, they will come." OK, maybe no ghostly baseball players gave spectral pep-talks to the planners behind the Frontyard Festival, but the end result is pretty damn close to an ongoing Field of Dreams scenario. Launched late last year amid a pandemic that's still far from over, the Frontyard Festival was the first of its kind — an al fresco, socially distanced arts and music series — and it's perfectly suited to the needs of the now. Taking over the sprawling front lawn of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando and filling it with a stage, a high-level sound system and safely distanced pod seating, FYF is a great way to support the performing arts while still centering individual and community safety. And the Frontyard's stage has hosted top-level talent, from King Crimson to Indigo Girls to Michael James Scott, along with movies, community events and even some exercise programs. The Festival secured some funding to stay open for a while longer, so take in some music and performing arts in the fresh air while you can. (drphillipscenter.org)

(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
