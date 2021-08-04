Soupakase, Susuru Juju, the Mongolorian, Sugar Dough Bakehouse and more new Orlando restaurants 

OPENINGS: Soupa Saiyan, the popular Dragon Ball Z-themed noodle house, will not only open a second Orlando location this fall (in the old Taco Bus location at 11325 University Blvd.), but this one will also house a sub-concept called Soupakase offering sub-$100 omakases at the sushi bar ... Also this fall, the Mongolorian will bring high-tech, quick-service Mongolian barbecue to the old Firehouse Subs space at 2217 E. Colonial Drive. Seven tabletop stir fryers will do all the cooking ... The Neighbors will open in the second-floor event space at East End Market after a gut and redesign this fall. It will feature an Orlando-made retail component, a cocktail lounge and an eight-seat chef's tasting concept ... Susuru Juju, another retro-themed izakaya by Lewis Lin, will open this winter on East Colonial Drive. Though Lin is being coy about the location, we're pretty sure it'll be the old Pizza Hut spot at 700 Maguire Blvd. across from the Fashion Square Mall ... Pita Mediterranean Street Food has opened at the 400 North Apartments in Maitland ... Bitebound, a fast-casual health food concept, will open this winter in the newly built City Place retail space at 1100 S. Orlando Ave. in Winter Park ... Sugar Dough Bakehouse, sister concept to Winter Park creampuffery Light on the Sugar, has opened on Corrine Drive in Audubon Park serving Japanese milk bread, savory and cream-filled croissants, danishes, cookies, Portuguese egg tarts, and le flan — their take on a French-style custard made from sous-vide egg ... Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips will host a media gathering at its Icon Park location this weekend, which means it'll likely open in the next couple of weeks.

NEWS+EVENTS

Finnhenry's Public House, the longtime downtown Orlando watering hole, has closed ... Visit Orlando's Magical Dining Month goes from Aug. 27 through Oct. 3, with more than 80 participating restaurants. Visit magicaldining.com for more.

