Someday River, Iann Dior, Machine Head and more awesome live shows in Orlando this week 

Gaelic Storm
International Celtic music stars play Orlando as part of their "Drink 'Em Down Tour." 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Plaza Live, $29-$50
Circuit Church
Free modular synth and DIY electronics event featuring Bacon Grease, Jade Wii, Jream and Saturn Valley. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Nook on Robinson, free
Iann Dior
Young Puerto Rican rapper/singer Dior is burning up Spotify as of late. See him up close and personal at the Social to kick off your weekend.
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Social, $22.50–$30
Someday River
Local psych-folk ensemble graces the stage at Stardust Video with Julee Bruise and Jordan Esker & the Hundred Percent. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stardust Video & Coffee, contact organizers for prices
Machine Head
Robb Flynn brings his band of metal marauders to the House of Blues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of influential album Burn My Eyes.
7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at House of Blues, $25-$57.75
Motown – Pride of the Motor City
Greta Pope & the Spaniels Forever tour into the Blue Bamboo to present an all-star tribute to Detroit's finest musical exports.
8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Blue Bamboo Center, $25
Hunt the Dinosaur
Dallas deathcore merchants Hunt the Dinosaur play Soundbar with Brojob and Left to Suffer.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Soundbar, $15
– This story appears in the Jan. 22, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.
