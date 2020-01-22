January 22, 2020 Music » Picks

click to enlarge Someday River

Photo via Someday River/Facebook

Someday River

Someday River, Iann Dior, Machine Head and more awesome live shows in Orlando this week 

By

Gaelic Storm

International Celtic music stars play Orlando as part of their "Drink 'Em Down Tour." 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Plaza Live, $29-$50

Circuit Church

Free modular synth and DIY electronics event featuring Bacon Grease, Jade Wii, Jream and Saturn Valley. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Nook on Robinson, free

Iann Dior

Young Puerto Rican rapper/singer Dior is burning up Spotify as of late. See him up close and personal at the Social to kick off your weekend.

7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Social, $22.50–$30

Someday River

Local psych-folk ensemble graces the stage at Stardust Video with Julee Bruise and Jordan Esker & the Hundred Percent. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Stardust Video & Coffee, contact organizers for prices

Machine Head

Robb Flynn brings his band of metal marauders to the House of Blues to celebrate the 25th anniversary of influential album Burn My Eyes.

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at House of Blues, $25-$57.75

Motown – Pride of the Motor City

Greta Pope & the Spaniels Forever tour into the Blue Bamboo to present an all-star tribute to Detroit's finest musical exports.

8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Blue Bamboo Center, $25

Hunt the Dinosaur

Dallas deathcore merchants Hunt the Dinosaur play Soundbar with Brojob and Left to Suffer.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Soundbar, $15

This story appears in the Jan. 22, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando's true free press free.


