March 17, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge tipjar-317-japango.jpg

photo via Japango/Instagram

Soft openings in Mills 50: Japango, selling sushi boxes out of Chewy Boba; and Dochi, selling mochi doughnuts 

Our weekly food news roundup

OPENINGS: Dochi, maker of fine Japanese mochi donuts, will soft-open its Mills 50 location Saturday at 1222 E. Colonial Drive ... Next door, Japango — offering "bitch box" and "boss box" sushi bento options — has soft-opened inside the Chewy Boba Co. space. Vegan sushi boxes are also available ... Look for Bombay Street Kitchen, a restaurant celebrating street eats from Mumbai to Bangalore and beyond, to open by the end of the month ...

Portillo's, the Chicago chain known for its hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and monster chocolate cakes, will open its Palm Parkway location on March 23. The 7,800-square-foot restaurant features double drive-through lanes and two large covered outdoor patios ... Epcot will debut Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, a gastronomic escapade with the little rat chef, on Oct. 1. Opening the same day will be La Crêperie de Paris, a new restaurant featuring sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes and French hard cider ... Mooby's, the fictional fast-food restaurant from Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob franchise, has extended its pop-up at the Tin Roof on I-Drive through March 25. Purchase tickets at moobyspopup.com

NEWS+EVENTS: Gold Ox Bao will pop up inside Orlando Meats on March 22 featuring scratch-made bao with beef, pork and veggie fillings ... Sip wines courtesy of Tim's Wine Market at 20 different locations during the Ivanhoe Village Sip Into Spring event March 27 from 5-9 p.m. Cost is $50. Visit ivanhoevillage.org for tickets ... Soseki, the omakase/chef's tasting concept from Michael Collantes and Denni Cha, will welcome chef Tadateru Tokudaiji (or "Chef CJ" for short) to the team. CJ has worked with or staged at such notable eating houses as Guy Savoy, Alinea, Restaurant Alain Ducasse, Cafe Boulud and many others. ... The 18th-floor SkyBar at the AC Hotel downtown is now offering a weekend "Elevated Brunch," serving everything from French toast to steak and eggs to cazuelas. Bottomless mimosas are offered for $19.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

