Social Distancing at 85mm: Wendy and Bernie, Metrowest 

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Wendy and Bernie

Wendy (daughter) and Bernie (mother) live in Metrowest.

What are you doing to stay productive around the house throughout the day to stay positive during these times? It would be great to talk about the masks you’re making.

I teach a knitting class, “Hearts to Hands,” at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church and we donate baby hats and blankets to Winnie Palmer Hospital. Their volunteer services department got in touch with us to make masks for the staff. We started at our house during the quarantine and we have spread the work over to 10 other Hearts to Hands members who can sew.

Any local Orlando live streams you recommend? Any new hobbies you’re finally getting a chance to work on?

We’ve been keeping up with St. Luke’s United Methodist Church through their streaming services online. It helps fill the void of not being able to attend services in person. Their creative way of adding music to the service is inspiring. And Central Florida Community Arts has been streaming Virtual Concert Series and free online classes with everything from musical conducting, visual arts, sketching and drawing to Wednesday-morning music for relaxation from our music therapist.

Top three things you miss about Orlando and can’t wait to experience again when this is over?

Going to brunch after church to places like Dixie Cream Cafe with friends. Choir rehearsal and the fellowship it provides. I miss teaching my students in person!

Any TV recommendations?

Netflix – I’m bingeing on The Great British Baking Show.

The photo serieswas shot in Orlando by Matt Keller Lehman forduring the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

_

Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.