May 02, 2020 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Social Distancing at 85mm: Tyla, Billy, Jayla and Peyton, Lake Mary 

click to enlarge Tyla, Billy, Jayla and Peyton, Lake Mary - PHOTO BY MATT KELLER LEHMAN
  • Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
  • Tyla, Billy, Jayla and Peyton, Lake Mary

What are you doing to stay productive around the house throughout the day to stay positive during these times?
Tyla: I’m a photographer and filmmaker. When the restrictions began, that meant not being able to complete existing projects or keep appointments. To maintain sanity, to sharpen skills and pass these skills along, my family and I started doing photoshoots at home and filming corresponding tutorials. We also started on quick and easy short films done in the home. My oldest started learning how to paint. Doing the things we love has enabled us to remain positive during these times of uncertainty.

Do you have any takeout recommendations?
Our family LOVES DaJen Eats. Vegan food with a Jamaican flair!

Top 3 things you miss about Orlando and can’t wait to experience again when this is over?
We miss going to Bronze Kingdom, Red Tape Orlando, and just being out in nature. I miss the beach.

Book recommendations?
A classic: Their Eyes Were Watching God by Eatonville’s own Zora Neale Hurston.

Music recommendations?
Thundercat, It Is What It Is, and SoulBase, Songs to Quarantine To.

Streaming recommendations?
Horribly amazing, campy and just a guilty joy all around, Nip/Tuck on Hulu when you’re done with Tiger King.

click to enlarge Tyla, Billy, Jayla and Peyton, Lake Mary - PHOTO BY MATT KELLER LEHMAN
  • Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
  • Tyla, Billy, Jayla and Peyton, Lake Mary

This story appears in the April 29, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

