Social Distancing at 85mm: Sam, Samantha and Aly, Lake Como 

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Sam, Samantha and Aly, Lake Como

Any new hobbies you’re finally getting a chance to work on?



Sam: I have started writing again. It has always been a hobby of mine but I kind of faded away from it over the last couple years. I have spent a lot of time rereading and revising old work I started but never finished, some from over 10 years ago – I have been trying to take some of my old stories and add some new content. Alyson and I have also been teaching Samantha, our 6-year-old daughter, how to cook new meals. Everything from meatloaf to lasagna. We have pretty much been her sous-chef.

Any local Orlando residents or businesses streaming on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube that you recommend?

Alyson: YogaMix Orlando has had great streaming options. Samantha has started doing a lot of classes with me. It has been an amazing mental and physical wind-down after teaching and working from home.

What three things do you miss about Orlando and can’t wait to experience again when this is over?

1) Going out to eat at our local favorites with my girls and weekly dad-daughter dates with Samantha; 2) Meeting friends for happy hour each week; 3) Going to the gym and yoga studio.

Book recommendations?

Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson. Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier.

Streaming show recommendations?

Better Call Saul, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Outlander, Sugar Rush.