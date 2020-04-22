Social Distancing at 85mm: Reeves, Hourglass District 

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Reeves, Hourglass District

What are you doing to stay productive around the house throughout the day to stay positive during these times?

I miss my family and friends as much as everyone else. With that out of the way, I have enjoyed the additional solitude to catch up on deep-cleaning inside and out of my home. Helps me fall in love with my abode and neighborhood all over again! I also enjoy woodworking, which is an inherently time-consuming endeavor. So much sanding. Normally I feel so pressed for time I am either rushing with power tools or leaving many unfinished pieces needing those final touches. I’ve recently found myself opting to unplug my power tools, be comfortable with taking my time and getting back in touch (literally) with the work in progress.

Top 3 things you miss about Orlando and can’t wait to experience again when this is over?

Live music. My favorite yoga studio (OPY). Hugs!

Do you have any stories you’ve heard about locals using their creativity to provide support and positivity to the neighbors in their community?

Little Greek Fresh Grill is discounting first responders’ and healthcare workers’ meals 50 percent in appreciation for their continued commitment to service over self. They have also been selling some essential items from their newly esatblished “community store.” You can find uncooked chicken to gloves and paper products. Not to mention their menu travels well as another great option for to-go food.

If not takeout right now, are you sticking to the tried-and-true foods? If experimenting more, what are you cooking up?

I’ve used my lockdown time at home to smoke some meats and share with neighbors and friends who feel comfortable and trust that I’m handling the packaging safely.

Book recommendations?

Water for Elephants, by Sara Gruen

New good music?

The debut album by Fat Freddy’s Drop, Based on a True Story

Streaming any good shows?

Dave on Hulu.

The photo series Social Distancing at 85mm was shot in Orlando by Matt Keller Lehman for Orlando Weekly during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

