Social Distancing at 85mm: Lana, Longwood 

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Lana, Longwood

What are you doing to stay productive around the house throughout the day to stay positive during these times?

During this time of quarantine I have devoted much of my time to being creative. I am a hairstylist so I find myself expressing myself through any creative means I can. I have always said I wanted to improve my eyeshadow skills, so I have now taken the time to do so. Some days I wake up in the mood to work out, so I do just that. My days now revolve around my mood … I really have no set schedule. One day I may feel like watching a movie, the next day I’m doing a new hairstyle on myself or my family members. My family, I must say, are the main reason I am able to stay so positive … have one another’s backs!

Top three things you miss about Orlando and can’t wait to experience again when this is over?

The top three things I miss about Orlando are the beaches, dining in at certain restaurants, and all the dance classes Orlando now offers. I cannot wait to be able to just lay out on the beach and suck in all the sunlight, go out to eat with fam/friends, and attend all the dance classes I was attending. So in a nutshell … all of the human interaction I was able to have before this pandemic.



If you could be anywhere else besides your house right now, where would you like to be?

If I could be anywhere else right now, it would be on vacation … preferably Bali!



Music recommendations?

Some music I would recommend would have to be Jhené Aiko’s new album, Chilombo – she uses sound healing bowls throughout her music, and they definitely help put you in a peaceful state of mind.



Streaming binge recommendations?

Some shows I have seen during quarantine that I would recommend would have to be: Ozark, All American, Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Good Doctor and Little Fires Everywhere.

This story appears in the April 29, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly.