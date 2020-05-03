Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Social Distancing at 85mm: Lana, Longwood 

click to enlarge Lana, Longwood - PHOTO BY MATT KELLER LEHMAN
  • Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
  • Lana, Longwood

What are you doing to stay productive around the house throughout the day to stay positive during these times?
During this time of quarantine I have devoted much of my time to being creative. I am a hairstylist so I find myself expressing myself through any creative means I can. I have always said I wanted to improve my eyeshadow skills, so I have now taken the time to do so. Some days I wake up in the mood to work out, so I do just that. My days now revolve around my mood … I really have no set schedule. One day I may feel like watching a movie, the next day I’m doing a new hairstyle on myself or my family members. My family, I must say, are the main reason I am able to stay so positive … have one another’s backs!

Top three things you miss about Orlando and can’t wait to experience again when this is over?
The top three things I miss about Orlando are the beaches, dining in at certain restaurants, and all the dance classes Orlando now offers. I cannot wait to be able to just lay out on the beach and suck in all the sunlight, go out to eat with fam/friends, and attend all the dance classes I was attending. So in a nutshell … all of the human interaction I was able to have before this pandemic.

If you could be anywhere else besides your house right now, where would you like to be?
If I could be anywhere else right now, it would be on vacation … preferably Bali!

Music recommendations?
Some music I would recommend would have to be Jhené Aiko’s new album, Chilombo – she uses sound healing bowls throughout her music, and they definitely help put you in a peaceful state of mind.

Streaming binge recommendations?
Some shows I have seen during quarantine that I would recommend would have to be: Ozark, All American, Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Good Doctor and Little Fires Everywhere.

This story appears in the April 29, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

