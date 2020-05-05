Social Distancing at 85mm: Kurt (aka DJ Nigel), Winter Park 

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

Kurt (aka DJ Nigel), Winter Park

What are you doing to stay productive around the house throughout the day?

Working from home with my day gig as a youth advocate. Searching for new music and old music that I missed out on the first time. I have a fairly big record collection and there are some records that I have purchased that I haven’t listened to; now I have a lot of time to listen to them. I have also been doing some Instagram live mixes on my page, @blacksuede66, about three times a week. I have scheduled ones where I play Mondays at 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 12:30 and other times when I just feel like playing music. Catching up on the ridiculously long list of shows and movies on my Netflix queue and reading.

Any new hobbies you’re finally getting a chance to work on?

Learning to play the bass guitar.

If you could be anywhere else besides your house right now, where would you like to be?

Stardust Video and Coffee or one of the many record stores or vintage shops in town.

What are you listening to right now?

Charles Mingus, The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady; Public Enemy, Fear of a Black Planet; John Zorn & Naked City, Radio; Thompson Twins’ Side Kicks and every Mr. Bungle record.

Any good music or podcast recommendations?

“The Trevor Jackson Podcast” (a music podcast), “Chapo Trap House” and “Worst Year Ever” (available on Spotify).

How about books?

Erich Fromm’s The Sane Society, Simon Reynolds’ Rip It Up and Start Again: Post Punk 1978-1984, Henry Miller’s Air Conditioned Nightmare. And I'm going to try to finish David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest ... again.

Movie recommendations?

On Netflix: The Irishman, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, The Night Comes for Us, Mike Epps’ Only One Mike stand-up special, Hip Hop Evolution. On Hulu: Sorry to Bother You. Wherever you can find them: City of God, The Godfather Part 2, Putney Swope, Blood Simple, Romeo Is Bleeding.

The photo series Social Distancing at 85mm was shot in Orlando by Matt Keller Lehman for Orlando Weekly during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

_

This story appears in the April 29, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider supporting this free publication with a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.