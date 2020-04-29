Social Distancing at 85mm: Jeff and Erin, Conway 

What are you doing to stay productive around the house throughout the day to stay positive during these times?
Playing music, drawing, small art projects, pretty much more of what we normally do.
Do you have any takeout recommendations?
What Will’s Pub is doing right now is pretty great. He’s doing takeout craft cocktails at really reasonable prices, and the social distancing/safety procedures he has in place are very conscientious.
Any local Orlando residents or businesses live-streaming on Facebook you recommend?
Southern Fried Sunday has been a godsend. It’s helping us feel at least a little more connected to our community.
Any new hobbies you’re finally getting a chance to work on?
We’ve discovered we’ve developed talents for making Jeff & Erin-shaped indentations in our couches.
What are the top three things you miss and can’t wait to experience again when this is over?
Hugging our friends, family and going to/playing gigs.
Any local artists you’ve been enjoying on social media right now?
Really loving Gatorland’s “School of Croc” right now. Savannah Boan has done a fantastic job educating people all over the world about our natural wildlife friends. We tune in every day at 10 a.m. on Gatorland’s Facebook page. It’s all LIVE and all cool.
Are you sticking to the tried-and-true foods in the kitchen or experimenting more?
Not cooking anything too adventurous lately due to lack of funds right now. We’re just keeping it pretty basic with the essentials. Comfort food, pretty much.
If you could be anywhere else besides your house right now, where would you like to be?
Mars.
