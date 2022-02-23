Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

February 23, 2022 News & Features » Gimme Shelter

Pumpkin (A487962)

So many cats, so many personalities! Orange County Animal Services is offering BOGO kitties 

By

So many cats, so many personalities. Meet Butters (A453942), Casper (A487663) and Pumpkin (A487962), just some of the cats that need your help getting adopted!

We at OCAS are fortunate that our cats do get adopted quickly. Still, every now and then we have to remind people they are here, and they are all looking for good homes. We are open seven days a week, so come spend some time with one of our feline friends.

click to enlarge Casper (A487663)
  • Casper (A487663)

During the entire month of February, adoption fees will be reduced to $30 for all dogs and cats at Orange County Animal Services. And as always, we are offering BOGO Cats because two are better than one! Adopters are encouraged to adopt two felines for the price of one, as cats tend to do well in pairs.

click to enlarge Butters (A453942)
  • Butters (A453942)

Orange County Animal Services is located at 2769 Conroy Road in Orlando, near the Mall at Millenia. The shelter is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call 407-836-3111 or visit ocnetpets.com.

