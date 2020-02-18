February 18, 2020 Music » Picks

click to enlarge Lauren Flax performs in Orlando on Saturday

Photo via Lauren Flax/Instagram

Lauren Flax performs in Orlando on Saturday

Ska lifer Chris Murray, Florida guitarist Walter Parks, NYC's Lauren Flax and more live shows not to miss in Orlando 

By

Chris Murray

Solo ska lifer Chris Murray (formerly of King Apparatus) throws a punky reggae party at Will's with Eastern Standard Time, Control This and the Ambassadors. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Will's Pub, $10

Malevich

Malevich, Atlanta's purveyors of "Grinding Blackened Angst," head to Lou's with Devalued and local openers C0mputer and Gillian Carter. 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Uncle Lou's, $7

Walter Parks

Florida native and guitarist Walter Parks comes to Blue Bamboo with a bag full of swampy, jazzy originals and lost hollers, work songs and shape-note hymns.

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Blue Bamboo Center, $20

Lauren Flax

Young dance promoters La Femme En Noir continue their hot streak with New York's Lauren Flax bringing her hard house productions to the City Beautiful. 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, contact organizers for location, $15

Torche

Florida's finest sludge-lords, Torche, storm into Will's with a new album (Admission) and Bloodlet, Bask and Brother Hawk along for the ride.

8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Will's Pub, $15

DE-TÜ;

U.K. dubstep star De-Tü headlines Ascension Monday at Gilt. As an added bonus live painters and vendors will be on hand.

10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Gilt, contact organizers for prices

The Bailsmen

Young swing and traditional jazz ensemble are sure to inspire some furious frugging in the Timucua house.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Timucua Arts Foundation, $10-$20

This story appears in the Feb. 19, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

