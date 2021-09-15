Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

September 15, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share
Tacos and Tequila, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

tacosandtequilaorlando.com

Tacos and Tequila, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18

Six new restaurants in Orlando, plus Ramen Rumble, Mills 50 Parking Lot Party and more 

By

NEWS + EVENTS: Tacos & Tequila goes from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street. Visit tacosandtequilaorlando.com for more ... On Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., master sommelier Andy McNamara will host an exclusive tasting of wines from J. Denuzière at Digress Wine. Cost is $125 ... The Mills 50 Parking Lot Party happens Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. behind Conrad's Shanty. Food vendors participating include Cholo Dogs, Pizza Slut and Hot Asian Buns ... Morimoto Asia and the Good Salt Restaurant Group host Ramen Rumble 4 Sept. 28 with two sessions, one from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the other from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Chefs from Morimoto Asia, Seito Sushi, Susuru, Tampa's Ichicoro Ramen, Ramen Takagi and Yugiri Ramen Project will participate. Tickets are $80.

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, a standing-only sushi bar by Sonny Nguyen, will open at 728 N. Thornton Ave. this winter. The "eat and go" eatery will serve as an extension to Tori Tori and feature an eight-person bar offering nigiri sushi and hand rolls comprising local daily catch as well as fish flown in weekly from Japan ... Light on the Sugar will open a second Winter Park creampuffery this Thanksgiving next door to Bento at 501 N. Orlando Ave. ... Look for Lazy Moon Pizza to open in Einstein Bagels space at 441 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland. An opening date has not been announced ... North Italia, a chain owned by Cheesecake Factory, will open in the old J. Alexander's space at 7335 W. Sand Lake Road in Dr. Phillips this month ... Space 220, the immersive dining experience inside "a celestial panorama of a space station," will open Sept. 20 at the Epcot theme park. Marc Kusche, former executive chef at Hamilton's Kitchen, will run the kitchen ... The Marketplace at Avalon Park food hall has opened with 11 different vendors ... Dexter's New Standard, owned by Nathan Landwer, has been evicted from Winter Park's Ravaudage complex. No word yet on who'll take over the space.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

Tags:

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Tip Jar »

Trending

Latest in Tip Jar

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's restaurants have faced unthinkable setbacks. An epic labor shortage may be the one that reforges the industry Read More

  2. Grilled Cheezus and Phat Ash opening in Mills 50, Yummy House Seafood Clubhouse opening soon in Dr. Phillips, and more Orlando food news Read More

  3. The 808 in Thornton Park adds Hawaiian tastes to the downtown neighborhood Read More

  4. Boozy ice cream with a view is the draw at Baldwin Park parlor inside a restaurant Read More

  5. Ziggie's Pizza is up and running, Hunger Street Tacos is open in Winter Garden, and the Great Irish Hooley is back Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation