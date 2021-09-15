Six new restaurants in Orlando, plus Ramen Rumble, Mills 50 Parking Lot Party and more 

NEWS + EVENTS: Tacos & Tequila goes from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Cheyenne Saloon on Church Street. Visit tacosandtequilaorlando.com for more ... On Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., master sommelier Andy McNamara will host an exclusive tasting of wines from J. Denuzière at Digress Wine. Cost is $125 ... The Mills 50 Parking Lot Party happens Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. behind Conrad's Shanty. Food vendors participating include Cholo Dogs, Pizza Slut and Hot Asian Buns ... Morimoto Asia and the Good Salt Restaurant Group host Ramen Rumble 4 Sept. 28 with two sessions, one from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the other from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Chefs from Morimoto Asia, Seito Sushi, Susuru, Tampa's Ichicoro Ramen, Ramen Takagi and Yugiri Ramen Project will participate. Tickets are $80.

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Edoboy, a standing-only sushi bar by Sonny Nguyen, will open at 728 N. Thornton Ave. this winter. The "eat and go" eatery will serve as an extension to Tori Tori and feature an eight-person bar offering nigiri sushi and hand rolls comprising local daily catch as well as fish flown in weekly from Japan ... Light on the Sugar will open a second Winter Park creampuffery this Thanksgiving next door to Bento at 501 N. Orlando Ave. ... Look for Lazy Moon Pizza to open in Einstein Bagels space at 441 S. Orlando Ave. in Maitland. An opening date has not been announced ... North Italia, a chain owned by Cheesecake Factory, will open in the old J. Alexander's space at 7335 W. Sand Lake Road in Dr. Phillips this month ... Space 220, the immersive dining experience inside "a celestial panorama of a space station," will open Sept. 20 at the Epcot theme park. Marc Kusche, former executive chef at Hamilton's Kitchen, will run the kitchen ... The Marketplace at Avalon Park food hall has opened with 11 different vendors ... Dexter's New Standard, owned by Nathan Landwer, has been evicted from Winter Park's Ravaudage complex. No word yet on who'll take over the space.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com