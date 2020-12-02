Shop local Orlando: A growing list of awesome small businesses that need your money 

As the holiday shopping season hits high gear, we implore you to buy from local businesses in this, the toughest year small business has faced since the Depression. As Dan Price, business owner and income inequality activist, tweeted recently, "The founders of Amazon and Walmart have gotten $133 billion richer in the pandemic. Meanwhile, 20% of all small businesses have closed forever. For holiday shopping, may I suggest A) shop local B) buy sooner rather than later, because small biz aren’t gonna last much longer."
As well as helping out the community economic ecosystem, another thing you can do to ease the strain of consumerism on the environment is to buy used or vintage. Follow social media for the below local businesses and makers to learn about in-person appearances at pop-ups and markets for online merchants and online ordering from brick-and-mortar shops.
And finally, we'd be remiss not to mention our own Orlando Weekly Press Club (orlandoweekly.com/support), where you can donate in your own or another's name to help support our 30-year legacy of providing free, uncensored news coverage to all in Orlando.
PLANTS + FLOWERS
Between Two Plants facebook.com/betweentwoplants
City Oasis facebook.com/city-oasis-190747534433345
Flower No. 5 flowerno5.com
The Heavy theheavywp.com
Hello Happy Plants hellohappyplants.com
Janet's Dry Humorinstagram.com/janetsdryhumor
Land of Alice landofalice.com
Little Wild Bloom littlewildbloom.com
Ouch. Plants That Hurt. instagram.com/ouch.plants
Piante Design piantedesign.com
JEWELRY + FASHION
Avalon Exchange avalonexchange.com
Dear Prudence dear-prudence-shop.square.site
Dechoes Dechoesresale.com
Deja Vu Vintage facebook.com/deja-vu-vintage-clothing-accessories-105689842801373
DePalma World depalmaworld.com
Diversion instagram.com/diversion.orlando
Etoile Boutique etoileboutique.com
Hardway Ltd. hardwayltd.com
Lou Jewels loujewels.com
Ochre Labs shopochrelabs.com
Orlando Shirts orlandoteeshirt.com
Orlando Vintage orlandovintage.com
Owls Attic theowlsattic.com
Penny Brave pennybrave.com
Resin Renegade etsy.com/shop/resinrenegade
Retromended Vintage retromended.com
Rockhaus Metals rockhausmetals.com
Roller Bandit Skate Apparel rollerbandit.com
Swan City swancityorlando.com
Thryphty depop.com/thryphty
BOOKS + MUSIC
Best Used Books thebestusedbooks.com
East West Music & More facebook.com/eastwestrecordsusa
Foundation College Park instagram.com/foundationcollegepark
Park Ave CDs parkavecds.com
Re-Runz Records rerunzrecords.com
Retro Records facebook.com/retro-records-221049891280959
Rock & Roll Heaven rock-n-rollheaven.com
Smartpunk's Record Shop facebook.com/smartpunksrecordshop
Spiral Circle spiralcircle.com
Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe eldonutshoppe.com
Writer's Block Bookstore writersblockbookstore.com
ART + OBJECTS
Cornell Fine Arts Museum gift shop cfam.rollins.edu
Cute & Clay etsy.com/shop/cuteandclay
Dark and Sticky etsy.com/shop/darkandsticky
Doe Creative Co. etsy.com/shop/doecreativeco
Erik McGrew erikmcgrew.com/prints
Hellcats hellcatsusa.com
Jillian Says Candles jilliansays.com
Julie Harbers Ceramics julieharbersceramics.com
Lure lurepapergoods.com
Morse Museum shop shop.morsemuseum.org
Paper Goat Post papergoatpost.com
Petrichor instagram.com/petrichor.company
Planet Moon Rock planetmoonrock.com
Sam Flax samflaxorlando.com
Secret Society Goods secretsocietygoods.com
The Shop at OMA instagram.com/theshopatoma
FOOD
The British Shoppe thebritishshoppe.com
Coquito by Rodriguez instagram.com/coquitobyrodriguez
Digress Wine digresswine.com
East End Market eastendmkt.com
Easy Luck easyluckorlando.com
Fat Cat Sauces fatcatfoods.com
La Femme du Fromage lafemmedufromage.com
Gezellig Stroopwaffel instagram.com/gezelligcookies
Gideon's Bakehouse gideonsbakehouse.com
Hinckley Meats hinckleymeats.com
Lineage Coffee Roasting lineageroasting.com
Magical Charcuterie magicalcharcuterie.com
Nearby Naturals nearbynaturalsfl.com
Orlandough orlandough.com
Poca's Hottest pocashottest.com
Semilla Native semillanativaus.com
Stasio's Italian Deli instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli
Yaupon Brothers American Tea Co. yauponbrothers.com
COMICS + COLLECTIBLES
Acme Superstore facebook.com/acmesuperstore
BAMF Comics & Coffee bamfcomicstore.com
Coliseum of Comics coliseumofcomics.com
Echo Base Collectibles echobasecollectibles.com
Gods and Monsters godmonsters.com
KPoppin USA kpoppinusa.com
Mike's Comics mikes-comics.com
HOME GOODS
Adjectives Market adjstyle.com
Artifact Candle Foundry artifactcandlefoundry.com
Craft & Common craftandcommon.com
Echoes of Retro facebook.com/echoesofretro
Form Function Form formfunctionform.com
Freehand Goods freehandgoods.com
Gold Dust Home instagram.com/gold_dust_home
Good Crowd goodcrowdshop.com
The House on Lang houseonlang.com
Koozeh Pottery koozehpottery.com
The Lamp & Shade Fair thelampandshadefair.com
The Lovely Boutique and Market thelovelyboutiquemarket.com
Mango & Ele mangoandele.com
Miscellaneous Market miscmarketstore.com
Naked Bar Soap Co. nakedbarsoapco.com
New General newgeneral.us
Orange Tree Antiques orangetreeantiques.com
Rochele instagram.com/shoprochele
Skycraft skycraftsurplus.com
Warehaus Orlando instagram.com/warehausorlando
Yay! Tiny Shop yaytinyshop.com
MORE GIFT IDEAS
Butterfly Bliss Naturals butterflyblissnaturals.com
Corkcicle corkcicle.com
Go Lite Wave golitewave.com
Luna Nueva shoplunanueva.com
Mockingbird Apothecary mockingbirdapothecary.com
Oxx Beekeeping instagram.com/oxxbeekeeping
Palm + Oak palmoaksupply.com
Wildflower Beauty by Jessica wildflowerbeautybyjessica.com
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.