Shop local Orlando: A growing list of awesome small businesses that need your money 

As the holiday shopping season hits high gear, we implore you to buy from local businesses in this, the toughest year small business has faced since the Depression. As Dan Price, business owner and income inequality activist, tweeted recently, "The founders of Amazon and Walmart have gotten $133 billion richer in the pandemic. Meanwhile, 20% of all small businesses have closed forever. For holiday shopping, may I suggest A) shop local B) buy sooner rather than later, because small biz aren’t gonna last much longer."

As well as helping out the community economic ecosystem, another thing you can do to ease the strain of consumerism on the environment is to buy used or vintage. Follow social media for the below local businesses and makers to learn about in-person appearances at pop-ups and markets for online merchants and online ordering from brick-and-mortar shops.

And finally, we'd be remiss not to mention our own Orlando Weekly Press Club (orlandoweekly.com/support), where you can donate in your own or another's name to help support our 30-year legacy of providing free, uncensored news coverage to all in Orlando.

PLANTS + FLOWERS

Between Two Plants facebook.com/betweentwoplants

City Oasis facebook.com/city-oasis-190747534433345

Flower No. 5 flowerno5.com

The Heavy theheavywp.com

Hello Happy Plants hellohappyplants.com

Janet's Dry Humorinstagram.com/janetsdryhumor

Land of Alice landofalice.com

Little Wild Bloom littlewildbloom.com

Ouch. Plants That Hurt. instagram.com/ouch.plants

Piante Design piantedesign.com

JEWELRY + FASHION

Avalon Exchange avalonexchange.com

Dear Prudence dear-prudence-shop.square.site

Dechoes Dechoesresale.com

Deja Vu Vintage facebook.com/deja-vu-vintage-clothing-accessories-105689842801373

DePalma World depalmaworld.com

Diversion instagram.com/diversion.orlando

Etoile Boutique etoileboutique.com

Hardway Ltd. hardwayltd.com

Lou Jewels loujewels.com

Ochre Labs shopochrelabs.com

Orlando Shirts orlandoteeshirt.com

Orlando Vintage orlandovintage.com

Owls Attic theowlsattic.com

Penny Brave pennybrave.com

Resin Renegade etsy.com/shop/resinrenegade

Retromended Vintage retromended.com

Rockhaus Metals rockhausmetals.com

Roller Bandit Skate Apparel rollerbandit.com

Swan City swancityorlando.com

Thryphty depop.com/thryphty

BOOKS + MUSIC

Best Used Books thebestusedbooks.com

East West Music & More facebook.com/eastwestrecordsusa

Foundation College Park instagram.com/foundationcollegepark

Park Ave CDs parkavecds.com

Re-Runz Records rerunzrecords.com

Retro Records facebook.com/retro-records-221049891280959

Rock & Roll Heaven rock-n-rollheaven.com

Smartpunk's Record Shop facebook.com/smartpunksrecordshop

Spiral Circle spiralcircle.com

Uncle Tony's Donut Shoppe eldonutshoppe.com

Writer's Block Bookstore writersblockbookstore.com

ART + OBJECTS

Cornell Fine Arts Museum gift shop cfam.rollins.edu

Cute & Clay etsy.com/shop/cuteandclay

Dark and Sticky etsy.com/shop/darkandsticky

Doe Creative Co. etsy.com/shop/doecreativeco

Erik McGrew erikmcgrew.com/prints

Hellcats hellcatsusa.com

Jillian Says Candles jilliansays.com

Julie Harbers Ceramics julieharbersceramics.com

Lure lurepapergoods.com

Morse Museum shop shop.morsemuseum.org

Paper Goat Post papergoatpost.com

Petrichor instagram.com/petrichor.company

Planet Moon Rock planetmoonrock.com

Sam Flax samflaxorlando.com

Secret Society Goods secretsocietygoods.com

The Shop at OMA instagram.com/theshopatoma

FOOD

The British Shoppe thebritishshoppe.com

Coquito by Rodriguez instagram.com/coquitobyrodriguez

Digress Wine digresswine.com

East End Market eastendmkt.com

Easy Luck easyluckorlando.com

Fat Cat Sauces fatcatfoods.com

La Femme du Fromage lafemmedufromage.com

Gezellig Stroopwaffel instagram.com/gezelligcookies

Gideon's Bakehouse gideonsbakehouse.com

Hinckley Meats hinckleymeats.com

Lineage Coffee Roasting lineageroasting.com

Magical Charcuterie magicalcharcuterie.com

Nearby Naturals nearbynaturalsfl.com

Orlandough orlandough.com

Poca's Hottest pocashottest.com

Semilla Native semillanativaus.com

Stasio's Italian Deli instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli

Yaupon Brothers American Tea Co. yauponbrothers.com

COMICS + COLLECTIBLES

Acme Superstore facebook.com/acmesuperstore

BAMF Comics & Coffee bamfcomicstore.com

Coliseum of Comics coliseumofcomics.com

Echo Base Collectibles echobasecollectibles.com

Gods and Monsters godmonsters.com

KPoppin USA kpoppinusa.com

Mike's Comics mikes-comics.com

HOME GOODS

Adjectives Market adjstyle.com

Artifact Candle Foundry artifactcandlefoundry.com

Craft & Common craftandcommon.com

Echoes of Retro facebook.com/echoesofretro

Form Function Form formfunctionform.com

Freehand Goods freehandgoods.com

Gold Dust Home instagram.com/gold_dust_home

Good Crowd goodcrowdshop.com

The House on Lang houseonlang.com

Koozeh Pottery koozehpottery.com

The Lamp & Shade Fair thelampandshadefair.com

The Lovely Boutique and Market thelovelyboutiquemarket.com

Mango & Ele mangoandele.com

Miscellaneous Market miscmarketstore.com

Naked Bar Soap Co. nakedbarsoapco.com

New General newgeneral.us

Orange Tree Antiques orangetreeantiques.com

Rochele instagram.com/shoprochele

Skycraft skycraftsurplus.com

Warehaus Orlando instagram.com/warehausorlando

Yay! Tiny Shop yaytinyshop.com

MORE GIFT IDEAS

Butterfly Bliss Naturals butterflyblissnaturals.com

Corkcicle corkcicle.com

Go Lite Wave golitewave.com

Luna Nueva shoplunanueva.com

Mockingbird Apothecary mockingbirdapothecary.com

Oxx Beekeeping instagram.com/oxxbeekeeping

Palm + Oak palmoaksupply.com

Wildflower Beauty by Jessica wildflowerbeautybyjessica.com