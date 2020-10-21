Shiraz Market moves to larger space, a series of Roman dinner parties, and more 

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

OPENINGS: Shiraz Market, my go-to place for all things Iranian (especially their kebabs) will move into a larger space in the strip mall on the corner of State Road 434 and 17-92 early next year ... Bento Asian Kitchen has opened inside the Alafaya Square retail plaza near UCF ... The oddly named Consumable Moments, a Belgian waffle bar, is now serving both sweet and savory waffles at 9450 Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona ... Foxtail Coffee has taken over the stand-alone Starbucks space at 2453 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo. The location features a drive-through ...

Like a Mills 50 bat-signal, the familiar neon of beloved Orlando dive bar Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors lit up the sky again when it reopened last weekend after a lengthy pandemic hibernation ... Hunger Street Tacos will open their second location next spring inside the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden. Expect tacos al pastor shaved off the trompo, birria machete and a retail offering of salsa machas, handmade, nixtamalized tortillas and masa by the pound.

NEWS/EVENTS: Reyes Mezcaleria will host a Dia de los Muertos chef's table dinner at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. The six-course, socially distanced dinner with tequila pairing and education from Don Julio tequila costs $113.85 per person ... In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Barnie's Coffee will offer customers 50 percent off all hot and cold poured coffees at their Park Ave. café from Oct. 23-25. Proceeds from the sales will go to the Winter Park Public Library ... Orlando magazine's former food writer Joseph Hayes has organized a series of dinners and food/beverage events to coincide with Pompeii: The Immortal City, an exhibit opening at the Orlando Science Center Monday, Oct. 26. Visit pompeiistable.com for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com